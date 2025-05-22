Space-Tech Innovator Tenchijin Participated In TECHNOMART Malaysia At Malaysia Pavilion, Osaka-Kansai EXPO, Building Partnerships With Malaysian Companies

Participation in 'TECHNOMART Malaysia'



The Talk Series Session (TS), which facilitates technical discussions, and

The Business Meeting Session (BMS) aimed at exploring collaborative and commercial opportunities.

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) OSAKA, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 May 2025 - Tenchijin Inc., a space-tech innovator, showcased its innovative solutions at 'TECHNOMART Malaysia-Japan: B2B Session on the Space Industry' ('TECHNOMART Malaysia') held at the Malaysia Pavilion of EXPO 2025 Osaka-Kansai on May 15. Organized by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), this event was part of 'Creating a Sustainable Future: Malaysia-Japan Innovation Technology Seminar.' The strategic gathering aimed to foster technological collaboration between Malaysian and Japanese companies in sustainable future technologies.This seminar was designed to explore cutting-edge technologies and new avenues for business collaboration. Topics spanned a wide range of fields, including energy innovation, the space industry, and joint R&D efforts toward Society 5.0. Participants had the opportunity to learn about the latest developments, such as mobile hydrogen refueling stations, solid hydrogen technologies, and advancements in space technology. The event also fostered B2B networking, offering numerous opportunities to build new partnerships. In addition, discussions were held on the future of mission-driven R&D collaborations between Malaysia and Japan, enabling participants to explore global cooperation from a strategic perspective.TECHNOMART Malaysia serves as a platform for Malaysian high-tech companies to discover new business opportunities through business matching. It provides a venue for companies to showcase their innovative products and technologies. The program primarily targets space-tech-related companies, organizations, and academic institutions from both Japan and Malaysia.Both sessions offer valuable opportunities for participants to form new connections and uncover potential business prospects.On the day of the event, 11 Malaysian companies and 20 Japanese companies were divided into two groups. Each company gave brief presentations (pitches) introducing their businesses, followed by individual business meetings.At Tenchijin, we will leverage our satellite data analysis technology and on-site needs understanding cultivated in Japan to advance more practical and actionable solutions in Malaysia. We are committed to achieving operational efficiency tailored to local challenges such as water infrastructure and renewable energy, and contributing to building a sustainable society together with our partner companies. Making satellite data 'usable in the field' - that is Tenchijin's mission.The Malaysia Pavilion aims to showcase the country's rich cultural diversity and vibrant economy. Embodying the theme Weaving a Harmonious Future, the pavilion features a striking bamboo faade adorned with interlaced ribbons reminiscent of the flowing elegance of songket, Malaysia's iconic woven fabric.At night, the pavilion transforms into a luminous display, shimmering in gold and silver hues, evoking a sense of magical brilliance. The design underscores Malaysia's diverse cultural heritage and conveys the message that diversity can be a foundation for building an innovative, inclusive, and sustainable future.Hashtag: #Tenchijin #SatelliteTechnology #Sustainability #TECHNOMART #EXPO2025

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Tenchijin Inc.

Tenchijin Inc. is a pioneering space technology company that develops innovative solutions for infrastructure management. Its flagship product, KnoWaterleak, utilizes satellite technology and advanced algorithms to detect and prevent water leaks, contributing to sustainable water resource management globally.

About Tenchijin COMPASS KnoWaterleak:



KnoWaterleak is a cloud-based mapping solution that leverages satellite technology and AI to revolutionize water infrastructure management. The platform identifies potential water leaks within 100-meter square zones by analyzing satellite and open data sources, integrating seamlessly with existing water supply infrastructure through a 5-level risk evaluation system.

The system's AI continuously improves its accuracy through ongoing data collection, with field tests showing up to 65% cost reduction in inspections and 85% time savings. This innovation in water management has earned prestigious recognition, including the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare Prize at the 7th Infrastructure Maintenance Grand Prize.

Special site for Tenchijin COMPASS KnoWaterleak







For inquiries regarding the expansion of Tenchijin COMPASS KnoWaterleak in Asia, please contact:

Asia Business Development Representative: Asaba



...



Company name: Tenchijin, Inc.E-Mail:



... (Person in charge of communication: Kiki, Kurumi)Address: Room 3, Ground Floor, Block 2330, Century Square, Jalan Usahawan, Off, Persiaran Multimedia, 63000, Cyberjaya, Selangor, MalaysiaRepresentative: Yasuhito Sakuraba, CEOBusiness content: land evaluation consulting using satellite data

Tenchijin, Inc.

Share