BCC Research Forecasts Neurology Market To Reach $94.8 Billion By 2029
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2023
|
Forecast period considered
|
2024-2029
|
Base year market size
|
$63.0 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$94.8 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 7.1% for the forecast period of 2024-2029
|
Segments covered
|
Disease Indication, Region
|
Regions covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World
|
Countries covered
|
U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, Russia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, South Africa, GCC Countries, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Paraguay, and Peru
|
Market drivers
|
. Growing Geriatric Population with Neurological Disorders
. Increasing Global Incidence of Neurological Disorders
. Government and NGO Initiatives in Creating Awareness
. Research Initiatives in Neurology
Interesting facts:
-
In 2024, biopharma company UCB announced that BRIVIACT (brivaracetam) had been approved for use as a monotherapy and adjunctive treatment for partial onset seizures in adult epileptic patients, with or without secondary generalization, by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW). The European Medicine Agency (EMA) has validated a Type II application for epcoritamab (TEPKINLY) for the same indication.
In December 2024, H. Lundbeck A/S acquired Longboard Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developer of innovative medications for neurological conditions. Lundbeck's acquisition of Longboard is a strategic milestone that advances its objective of developing a neuro-rare disease franchise.
Emerging startups:
-
Harmony Biosciences
Evox Therapeutics
QurAlis
Passage Bio
The report addresses the following questions:What is the market's projected size and growth rate?
The global neurology market was valued at $63.0 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $94.8 billion by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2029.
What are the factors driving the growth of the market?
Government and NGO initiatives designed to increase awareness of the increasing global incidence of neurological disorders, the growing geriatric population with neurological disorders, and research initiatives in neurology.
What market segments are covered in the report?
The global neurology market is segmented based on disease indication and region.
Which disease indication segment will be dominant over the forecast period?
The multiple sclerosis segment will dominate the market for the next four years.
Which region has the largest market share?
North America holds the largest share of the market.
Market leaders include:
-
ABBVIE INC.
ALPHA COGNITION
BIOGEN
BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM INTERNATIONAL GMBH
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO.
EISAI CO. LTD.
F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.
H. LUNDBECK A/S
LILLY
MERCK & CO. INC.
NOVARTIS AG
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO. LTD.
SANOFI
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.
UCB S.A.
Related Reports:
Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics: Global Markets : This report focuses on biomarker tests for AD in the diagnostics segment, excluding cognitive tests and neuroimaging methods. The therapeutics segment covers only pharmacological treatments, excluding alternative treatments and off-label drug use. The market is segmented by test type, region, purpose, drug class, drug type, and disease stage. The report discusses clinical trials, innovations, opportunities, and the latest AD diagnostics and therapeutics trends.
Breakthrough Therapies: Market Dynamics and Investment Opportunities : This report explores the potential risks and benefits of breakthrough therapy designation (BTD), comparing fast-track drug development approaches and highlighting the opportunities and challenges in creating breakthrough therapies. It covers therapy areas for cardiovascular, neurology, rare diseases, and oncology, and analyzes leading companies, their products and their revenues.
