Prime Minister Inspects Public Facilities In Aqaba's Wadi Araba, Orders Improvement To Services

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Jafar Hassan conducted an inspection tour on Wednesday across five sites in Wadi Araba district, Aqaba Governorate, as part of his routine field visits to different parts of the Kingdom.

During the visit, the prime minister inspected two healthcare centres, a school, the Faynan Museum, and the Feynan Ecolodge.

At the Rahmeh Primary Health Centre, Hassan listened to feedback from medical staff, patients, and local residents, directing that the centre be equipped with essential medical devices and specialties, and undergoes general maintenance, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

He also visited the Risha Comprehensive Health Centre, where he met with citizens and patients, instructed the provision of needed equipment and specialties, and called for the expansion and modernization of the laboratory and its devices.

At a mixed secondary school, the Prime Minister heard from teachers regarding the school's needs and directed the creation of new classrooms, a library, a garden, and the upgrade of school facilities and its playground.

Accompanied by Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Lina Annab, Hassan toured Wadi Faynan, where he visited the Faynan Museum, home to artefacts dating back to ancient times and a key tourism attraction in the area.

On the sidelines of the visit, he met with local community leaders to hear their feedback on improving tourism and public services.

Established in 2018, the Faynan Museum features a scale model of Wadi Faynan, stone tools from ancient periods, and various archaeological and natural displays.

The Prime Minister also visited the Feynan Ecolodge, recognized as one of the world's top eco-lodges.

He directed the expansion of the solar energy project powering the lodge, aimed at reducing operational costs and boosting tourism.

The solar expansion is expected to allow year-round operation of the lodge, especially during the high-demand summer months, thus increasing its visitor capacity.

The lodge supports the livelihoods of around 80 local families and is regarded as a global model for eco-tourism, having won more than 40 international awards.

Prime Minister Hassan was accompanied on the tour by Aqaba Governor Khaled Hajjaj.