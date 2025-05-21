Techmediabreaks Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LNTO) Unveils 2025 Renewable Energy Strategy With Focus On Veterans, Underserved Communities, And Credit Innovation

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Lelantos Holdings (OTC PINK: LNTO) announced a comprehensive 2025 strategy through its subsidiary, Lelantos Energy, aimed at expanding renewable energy access, advancing credit monetization, and serving underserved communities. Key initiatives include a partnership with NeRD Power for turnkey commercial solar projects, the launch of Free Solar 4 Veterans with The Warrior Up Foundation, and a Sustainable Community Network to bring no-cost solar to over 550 low-income homes in Washington D.C. Through a new joint venture and exclusive sales rights with Coulomb Capital, the company is scaling its efforts in tax credit monetization and entering the federal solar market. Lelantos also secured exclusive North American rights to a blockchain-based platform for automating carbon and renewable energy credit issuance, positioning itself as a first mover in the next wave of digital carbon trading.

About Lelantos Holdings

Founded in the spirit of“Solution Hunting,” Lelantos Holdings' innovative business structure is purpose-built to acquire or joint venture with established entities in strategic market sectors. With a focus on sustainable energy, Lelantos Holdings has a mission of being at the forefront of innovation in a dynamic industry, and the goal of operating as a vertically integrated entity to reduce overhead and increase service offerings. Their management team is dedicated to fostering innovation and advancing technological developments.

About Lelantos Energy

INNOVATIVE. STRATEGIC. SOLUTION ORIENTED.

Lelantos Energy offers a forward-thinking solution and a comprehensive approach to adapt to the dynamic landscape of commercial solar, residential solar, microgrid design, energy storage architecture, and EV supercharging. The company has strategically joined forces with experienced and leading industry professionals as well as dedicated lending resources to create a model that will seek to manage project risks, pursue favorable returns (though no guarantees can be made) and support the Company's efforts to enhance the deployment of renewable energy projects.

