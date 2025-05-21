Texas Veterans Tell Lawmakers To Vote No On CSSB 3 To Protect Their Right To Heal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As America prepares to observe Memorial Day in honor of veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice, the Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), representing more than 60,000 combat veterans across the state, is urging lawmakers to vote No on CSSB 3, a bill that threatens legal access to hemp-derived products relied upon by thousands of Texas veterans as alternatives to addictive prescription medications.

Texas VFW's incoming State Commander Dave Walden, a combat veteran of Iraq, recently shared his personal testimony with Texas Lawmakers, calling the legislation a direct threat to veterans' health and dignity.

“We turned to these products not for escape, but for restoration,” said Walden.“They helped us function, connect and rebuild. Veterans deserve the freedom to choose what supports our health and well-being.”

The ongoing debate centers around Texas Committee Substitute Senate Bill 3 (CSSB 3), legislation pushed by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, which, if passed, would impose regulations so severe the majority of an $8 billion industry that employs 53,000 Texans would cease to operate. This will dramatically restrict access to a wide range of hemp-based products and consumer goods that veterans rely on to help manage their service-connected physical pain, anxiety and sleeplessness.

“Tyranny is the oppressive and unjust exercise of power. It's when government ignores the will of the people to serve its own interests. That's exactly what LT. Governor Dan Patrick is doing with CSSB 3,” adds Walden.“He wants to take away a legal option that helps veterans, farmers, and small business owners-not to protect Texans, but to impose his own will. Tyranny isn't always loud. Sometimes, it hides in legislation like this-silencing veterans, destroying jobs, and forcing people back into a system that failed them.”

The Texas VFW supports enforcing Texas' existing hemp regulations under HB 1325 (2019), which include testing, company registration and inspections, licensing and labeling requirements. The organization also supports sensible additions such as limiting sales to those 21 and older, requiring child-resistant packaging and setting retail distance limits from schools to ensure safety while preserving veteran access.

About the Texas VFW

The Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) is a statewide organization committed to advocating for and supporting veterans who have served in overseas conflicts. With 288 posts and 60,000 members across Texas, the organization provides vital resources to veterans, such as access to healthcare, benefits assistance and educational programs. More information can be found by visiting .

