Knutson + Casey Law Expands With New Office In Rochester, Minnesota

MANKATO, MN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Knutson + Casey law office, a leading Minnesota law firm known for its dedication to client advocacy and results-driven legal representation, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Rochester , Minnesota.

Located on 40th Ave. N.W. in the Widseth Building, the new Rochester office will allow Knutson + Casey to better serve clients in Olmsted County and the surrounding region, offering greater access to the firm's trusted legal services in personal injury, criminal defense, and civil litigation.

“We are excited to bring our commitment to personalized, high-quality legal representation to the Rochester community,” said Patrick Casey, Partner at Knutson + Casey.“Opening this new location reflects our continued growth and dedication to being there for our clients-where and when they need us.”

With a reputation for excellence across Southern Minnesota, and with a national personal injury practice, Knutson + Casey has built a track record of success and trust through tireless advocacy, deep legal knowledge, and strong community ties. Boasting 3 attorneys who have won the prestigious Minnesota Attorney of the Year award, the firm has been voted Mankato's number one law firm for three years running. Attorneys Patrick Casey, Randy Knutson, Tim Lessman, Zach Bahr are joined by former Steele County attorney Dan McIntosh at the Rochester office, along with paralegals Hannah Loftus and Christine Leuders.

The Rochester office is now open and accepting new clients. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit or call 507 344-8888.

About Knutson + Casey

Knutson + Casey is a Minnesota-based law firm offering comprehensive legal services in personal injury, criminal defense, and civil litigation. With offices in Mankato and now Rochester, Knutson + Casey is committed to delivering practical solutions and passionate representation to clients across the state.

