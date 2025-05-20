Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GCC, MWL Welcome EU Decision To Lift Economic Sanctions On Syria


2025-05-20 07:05:25
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 20 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council and the Muslim World Leagued welcomed Tuesday the European Union's decision to lift economic sanctions on the Syrian Arab Republic.
In a press statement, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassim Al-Budaiwi hoped that the move would help alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Syrian people and open new horizons for a new era of recovery and reconstruction of the conflict-torn Arab country.
Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of the World Muslim League Dr. Mohammad Al-Issa praised this EU important step in supporting of Syria's right to move toward a new future and promising path.
He commended all international efforts that led to this development, particularly the tireless efforts and good endeavors of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. (end)
