Prominence Advisors' CEO Bobby Bacci Named Finalist For EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Midwest Award

"I'm honored to be named a finalist, but this recognition belongs to the entire Prominence team," said Bacci. "Our people are the foundation of our success. Their talent and dedication enable us to solve our customers' toughest data challenges and keep our flywheel of innovation spinning."

Bobby's recognition is a testament to what's possible when a company aligns purpose, passion and action, and to the entire team for delivering day-in and day-out.

Prominence was founded in 2011 by former Epic leaders with the goal of enabling healthcare organizations to do more with their data. Our core values of Do Great Work and Move Mountains are reflected in the extraordinary level of service our team provides our customers, recently winning Best in KLAS for Technical Services in 2023 and Best in KLAS for HIT Staffing in 2024 while continuing to be highly rated across all service lines.

Prominence supports more than 120 healthcare organizations across the US with pre-built templates and processes for analytics and governance, and an Epic team with certifications in every module.

Advanced Analytics