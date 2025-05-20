Aequum Capital Provides $35MM Revolving Line Of Credit To Commodity Distribution Firm
CHICAGO, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aequum Capital is pleased to announce the closing of a $35 million senior secured revolving line of credit to a Midwest-based commodity distribution company specializing in value-added mixing, blending, and recycling services. The facility will enhance liquidity and provide meaningful operating flexibility as the Company executes its turnaround strategy following a challenging period driven by broader macroeconomic headwinds.
This transaction underscores Aequum's ability to think creatively and act decisively in complex credit situations. Despite the Company being in the early stages of a turnaround, Aequum was able to underwrite and close the facility in under 45 days.
Aequum's collaborative and entrepreneurial approach enabled a tailored financing solution that not only meets the Company's immediate liquidity needs but also supports its growth trajectory. This is a prime example of Aequum's capacity to support borrowers through transitional periods, even when near-term performance or credit profiles present elevated risks.
About Aequum Capital
Aequum Capital Financial is a specialty finance lender providing senior asset-based and cash flow debt facilities of up to $35 million to small and medium-sized businesses across the United States.
For more information, please go to or contact Eric Weisheit at [email protected] .
