Corvic AI Launches Scalable Genai Business Analytics Platform On Google Cloud Marketplace

Corvic AI, a Google for Startups Cloud program participant, expands access to its production-ready data intelligence platform for enterprise customers.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Corvic AI , a leading provider of enterprise-grade generative AI solutions for complex data environments, today announced its official launch on Google Cloud Marketplace. The listing makes Corvic AI's production-ready GenAI business analytics platform available for streamlined procurement by Google Cloud customers, enabling secure, scalable, and multimodal data intelligence across industries.

As a participant in the Google for Startups Cloud program, Corvic AI has received generous infrastructure credits and hands-on go-to-market support from the cloud and AI teams at Google Cloud. The partnership has also included technical assistance, marketing collaboration, and placement in the Google Cloud ISV Startup Springboard program.

“As the demand for generative AI continues to grow, our customers are looking for ways to build responsibly and transparently,” said Ritika Suri, Managing Director for Data and AI Partnerships at Google Cloud.“Having recently graduated from the ISV Startup Springboard program, Corvic AI's availability on Google Cloud Marketplace can enable enterprises to streamline their complex data environments and leverage multimodal intelligence, supporting greater business efficiency.”

Built using Google Cloud services, including Cloud Engine, the Model Garden on the Vertex AI platform, Gemini models, and Cloud Storage, Corvic's platform is engineered for massive-scale enterprise environments handling unstructured, semi-structured, and structured data. Its scalable architecture drives high-accuracy insights and productivity gains across use cases such as anti-money laundering detection, supply chain optimization, contextual patient intelligence, and root cause diagnostics in industrial operations. With its launch on Google Cloud Marketplace, customers can consolidate billing through existing Google Cloud agreements and deploy Corvic's advanced business analytics platform with minimal friction.

“Google Cloud has been a true partner in helping us bring Corvic AI to a broader market,” said Farshid Sabet , CEO of Corvic AI.“Our participation in the Google for Startups Cloud Program has accelerated our ability to deliver production-ready GenAI agents that simplify data orchestration at scale. This launch represents a major milestone in our mission to democratize complex data intelligence for enterprise teams.”

To coincide with the launch, Corvic AI is releasing a short promotional video created as part of participating in the Google Cloud ISV Startup Springboard program. The company's listing is now live on Google Cloud Marketplace.

About Corvic AI

Corvic AI is a data-first generative AI company building enterprise-grade agents for complex, multimodal datasets. Its platform powers mission-critical insights for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and beyond, supporting high-accuracy analytics, scalable orchestration, and secure enterprise deployments.

