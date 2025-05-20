IPL 2025: Temperament And Planning Shown By Young Bowlers Was Heartening To See, Says Samson
At the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, acers Akash Madhwal and Yudhvir Singh Charak picked three-fers each to help RR restrict CSK to 187/8. It had been a surprising decision from RR to elect to chase yet again after faltering in it eight out of last nine times.
But bowlers stepping up and Vaibhav Suryavanshi top-scoring with 57 got RR to bury their ghosts of not completing their run chases in IPL 2025.“It feels good. To be honest, we were thinking should we bat first and set a score. I decided no hiding in this game. Decided to chase and face it.”
“We have a very young bowling lineup. We are missing Jofra and Sandeep. But the kind of temperament and planning shown by the young bowlers was heartening to see. They have a bright future. They are very young and promising.“
“There has been lot of work going on. He (Akash Madhwal) has played only last four games. Shane Bond has been working closely with him. Rahul sir and others have seen how hard he has worked. We are all happy for him,” said Samson in the post-match presentation ceremony.
The win did bring some smiles on RR's face, who got only four victories in the season. Samson himself missed a lot of matches mid-way due to a side strain he coincidentally suffered in New Delhi on April 16. Samson promised that RR will bounce back stronger after a thorough review.
“The way people are looking at powerplay there is not much difference in quality of teams. The margin of error in winning and losing is so less. We have to sit back and do a proper review. Definitely we could have done better. It is not about luck. We have made some mistakes. We should come back with a better mindset in the next season.”
Suryavanshi turned out to be one of the finds of RR and Samson was lavish in his praise for the 14-year-old left-handed batter.“I don't have words for Vaibhav. The hundred he got was sheer class. He can hit a slower ball over cover. Today when the middle overs was going on, he was going with his job very smartly. He has game awareness at such a young age which is commendable.”
Yashasvi Jaiswal, who hit a quick-fire 36, was also in praise of Suryavanshi and bowlers setting up RR's win.“It was pretty good, we were trying our best and I really enjoyed it. There has been few injuries with the team, Sanju bhai came back after a few games and it was a good game for us, we will take the confidence going forward.”
“He (Suryavanshi) played really well, he played amazingly today, we have seen how he has been playing throughout the tournament. They (Yudhvir and Madhwal) have bowled pretty well, we have a clear plan where we have to bowl. I was telling them whatever plans you have, to go with a clear head and do it.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment