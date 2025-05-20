Mcdonald's CCO Sandy Rodriguez Departs For Eli Lilly

MENAFN - PRovoke) CHICAGO - Sandy Rodriguez, McDonald's global chief communications officer, is leaving the company to join Eli Lilly as senior VP and chief communications officer.

At Lilly, she will lead corporate communications across the pharmaceutical company's global operations.

Rodriguez exits McDonald's after three years with the fast-food chain, most recently leading global communications .

She joined McDonald's in 2022 as VP of US communications from Roche Diagnostics and was promoted the following year following Michael Gonda's elevation to chief impact officer for North America.

During her tenure, Rodriguez oversaw strategy to build brand trust, support community initiatives and strengthen local connections in the US, before stepping into the global role.

In a LinkedIn post, Rodriguez called the move“bittersweet,” adding:“Together, we didn't just tell the McDonald's story - we helped shape it.”