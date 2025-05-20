Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mcdonald's CCO Sandy Rodriguez Departs For Eli Lilly

Mcdonald's CCO Sandy Rodriguez Departs For Eli Lilly


2025-05-20 03:11:55
(MENAFN- PRovoke) CHICAGO - Sandy Rodriguez, McDonald's global chief communications officer, is leaving the company to join Eli Lilly as senior VP and chief communications officer.

At Lilly, she will lead corporate communications across the pharmaceutical company's global operations.

Rodriguez exits McDonald's after three years with the fast-food chain, most recently leading global communications .

She joined McDonald's in 2022 as VP of US communications from Roche Diagnostics and was promoted the following year following Michael Gonda's elevation to chief impact officer for North America.

During her tenure, Rodriguez oversaw strategy to build brand trust, support community initiatives and strengthen local connections in the US, before stepping into the global role.

In a LinkedIn post, Rodriguez called the move“bittersweet,” adding:“Together, we didn't just tell the McDonald's story - we helped shape it.”

MENAFN20052025000219011063ID1109573976

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search