English Schools To Increase Mental Health Support Why They Need To Get Children Involved In Designing It

MENAFN - The Conversation) The UK government has announced the continuing rollout of the provision of mental health support teams in schools in England, with the intention of providing six in ten pupils with this support by March 2026.

One in five children over the age of eight has a probable mental health condition in England today. Mental health support teams are needed to support children and young people early with their mental health and wellbeing to help prevent problems escalating.

Mental health support teams are made up of experts who work with a number of schools in their local area. They collaborate with school staff, provide group or one-to-one sessions for pupils, parents and carers, and help schools create a culture that promotes mental health and wellbeing.

With colleagues, I work on research investigating mental health in schools. This has involved assessing the early progress of the mental health support teams – the first ones were created between 2018-19 as part of the then Conservative government's trailblazer initiative, which aimed to test out approaches and solutions to complex societal problems in specific regions.

Get your news from actual experts, straight to your inbox. Sign up to our daily newsletter to receive all The Conversation UK's latest coverage of news and research, from politics and business to the arts and sciences.

Our research looked in particular at one of the key purposes of the mental health support teams – to help schools set up or improve a“whole school” approach to mental health support.

A whole school approach means that all areas of the school or college work together to put mental health and wellbeing at the heart of their school community. This contrasts to standalone mental health activities that aren't grounded within the everyday school culture. For instance, a school might hold an assembly on wellbeing but continue to implement a behaviour policy that heavily relies on punishment and therefore risks affecting children's wellbeing.

School culture

Well-designed and implemented whole school approaches can have positive effects on children and young people's wellbeing and contribute to the prevention and reduction of mental health problems. We also know that children are more likely to achieve at school if they feel like they belong, can participate and have autonomy, all fostered by the whole school approach.

An example of a whole school approach is identifying and supporting children and young people early with mental health support. It can include“global learning”, where learning about mental health and wellbeing becomes a core part of schools' assemblies, clubs and project-based learning. However, these are just some of a number of combined approaches to a whole school approach .

In our research , children and young people in schools and colleges where mental health support teams had helped put whole school approach activities in place, told us that they were visible and felt seen. Teachers reached out to them about their wellbeing, either in classrooms through emotional check-ins, or through special lessons focused on mental health attached to curriculum teaching.

Feeling like there was somewhere to go, someone to talk to, and be heard, made a clear difference to children and young people.

However, we found that some schools were not including children and young people in their development of whole school mental health strategies. In one of the participating schools, mental health support team work was only known about by the child who had experience of the team. In this school, there was no discernible whole school work being undertaken in addition to direct support.

The key missing ingredient to really support children and young people's mental health and wellbeing is for them to feel that they have agency – some input – into the activities that help them.

Feeling that they have agency and input into decisions that affect them is good for children's wellbeing. Nadya Lukic/Shutterstock

Also, involving children in developing activities like this can help them to feel valued and included. This in itself is good for mental health .

Creating together

With my colleagues at The University of Birmingham's Institute of Mental Health Youth Advisory Group and National Children's Bureau, we worked with children and school staff to put together England's first guide to creating a whole school approach to mental health and wellbeing in schools with pupils. The set of resources include a structured classroom activity, introductory video and practical guide.

The classroom activity prompts a creative conversation with children about what wellbeing means to them, how their school supports their wellbeing, and what more the school could do. The guide includes practical suggestions about how to talk to pupils about mental health and wellbeing at school in a safe, supportive and inclusive way. It also offers ideas about how to use the information from the classroom activity to support pupils.

The activity itself asks children to reflect on where and how their wellbeing is supported at school, alongside a focus on the people, places and practices that might help them. The overall aim is to develop a child-centred, whole school approach, one which focuses on the things that matter most to children about their emotional wellbeing.

Whole school approaches could provide schools with a more holistic way of supporting children and young people's mental health and wellbeing. Involving them in all areas of design and implementation could help to keep wellbeing and mental health at the heart of schools.