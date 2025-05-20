Zelensky Thanks EU For 17Th Package Of Sanctions Against Russia
The Head of State announced this in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.
“I thanked President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the entire EU for the 17th sanctions package. This is a step in the right direction. It is important to severely restrict the Russian tanker fleet, which serves to finance murders, as well as all the schemes that Russia uses to build its military industry. The more pressure we put on Russia, the more motivation Moscow will have to move towards real peace,” Zelensky emphasized.
According to him, the conversation also touched upon the preparation of the 18th EU sanctions package.
“Russian oil, energy trade infrastructure, banks and financial schemes are the things that are most painful for Russia and, accordingly, most useful for peace. I am grateful to everyone who advocates the need to strengthen sanctions and makes strong decisions,” the President said.
Zelensky and von der Leyen also discussed in detail yesterday's conversation with President Trump and joint diplomatic work with partners.Read also: EU approves 17th sanctions package against Russia
“Europe should be in the process, and we are coordinating all steps as much as possible,” Zelensky said.
As Ukrinform reported, today the EU foreign ministers adopted the 17th package of sanctions against Russia , aimed, in particular, at almost 200 ships of the shadow fleet. The new measures also address hybrid threats and human rights.
