403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Islamic Development Bank, Credendo Agree On Scheme For Larger Trade Transactions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, May 20 (KUNA) -- An affiliate of the Islamic development bank (IsDB) and European credit insurance group Credendo signed a deal on Tuesday aiming to develop a new plan to enlarge trade transactions in Islamic states.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) and Credendo forms a "framework to enhance cooperation" in credit insurance and reinsurance by developing new risk-sharing schemes for bigger trade transactions for multinational corporations, according to an ICIEC statement.
The MoU also entails a joint working group to safeguard the "confidentiality and safety" of these trade transactions, added the statement, underlining that ICIEC stands to gain from the experience of the European credit insurance group on the matter. (end)
mr
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) and Credendo forms a "framework to enhance cooperation" in credit insurance and reinsurance by developing new risk-sharing schemes for bigger trade transactions for multinational corporations, according to an ICIEC statement.
The MoU also entails a joint working group to safeguard the "confidentiality and safety" of these trade transactions, added the statement, underlining that ICIEC stands to gain from the experience of the European credit insurance group on the matter. (end)
mr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment