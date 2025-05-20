Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
French Foreign Minister Affirms His Country's Determination To Recognise Palestinian State

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot affirmed Tuesday that his country is determined to recognise the State of Palestine, emphasising that this is in everyone's interest.

In statements, Barrot said that the children of Gaza should not be left a legacy of violence and hatred, noting that France is working actively to stop the war in Gaza because it wants to contribute to reaching a political solution to the conflict.

The French minister stressed that the situation in Gaza is unbearable because the blind violence and the Israeli government's prevention of humanitarian aid from entering a place where people are dying constitute an absolute violation of all rules of international law. He reiterated his call on the Israeli entity to allow large quantities of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip without hindrance.

