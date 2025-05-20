403
USD/JPY Forecast Today 20/05: USD Falls Against JPY (Video)
- The US dollar has gapped lower against the Japanese yen during the trading session on Monday, but we have then turned around to show signs of least stability and at this point in time I believe that the 145 yen level continues to be an area of great importance. The 145 yen level had previously been resistance, but it's also been support in the past as well. So a certain amount of market memory would be found here, I would suspect. If we can turn around and rally, I would pay close attention to the 50 day EMA because if we can break above there, then we can really go looking towards the last swing high near the 148.40 yen level.
EURUSD Chart by TradingView
