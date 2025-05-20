Bithumb's Market Ascent Fuels Ambitious 2025 IPO Plans

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Bithumb, South Korea's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, has significantly increased its market share, now handling approximately 25% of the nation's crypto trading volume, up from under 10% in 2023. This surge positions the company for a planned Initial Public Offering in the latter half of 2025, with Samsung Securities appointed as the lead underwriter.

The exchange's growth strategy included the elimination of transaction fees for all supported digital assets, a move that temporarily boosted its market share to a peak of 72% in early 2024. This aggressive approach allowed Bithumb to momentarily surpass its main competitor, Upbit, which has traditionally dominated the South Korean crypto market.

Bithumb's decision to pursue an IPO is not primarily driven by a need for capital infusion. According to its semi-annual report, the company holds financial assets exceeding 400 billion won . Instead, the IPO aims to enhance corporate transparency and governance, thereby rebuilding public trust following past controversies involving its leadership.

The exchange has undergone significant leadership changes in preparation for the IPO. Former Chairman Lee Jung-hoon has returned as a registered director, while Jaewon Lee has been appointed as the new CEO of Bithumb Holdings. These changes are part of a broader effort to strengthen the company's governance structure and align with regulatory expectations.

Bithumb has also shifted its banking partnership from NH Nonghyup Bank to KB Kookmin Bank, South Korea's largest financial institution. This move is expected to enhance the exchange's credibility and attract a broader customer base, including institutional clients.

Despite these advancements, Bithumb faces ongoing regulatory challenges. The Financial Intelligence Unit initiated an on-site inspection in March 2025 to assess the exchange's compliance with anti-money laundering regulations. The outcome of this investigation could significantly impact the company's IPO timeline and investor confidence.

Bithumb is considering listing options beyond South Korea, including a potential listing on the U.S. Nasdaq. This consideration arises from the complex regulatory environment in South Korea, where cryptocurrencies are not recognized as legitimate financial products, potentially complicating domestic listing procedures.

Financially, Bithumb reported a net profit of $110 million in 2024, reflecting its robust market position and operational efficiency. The exchange's commitment to regulatory compliance and technological enhancements has contributed to its resilience in a volatile market.

