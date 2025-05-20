Panama's Prosecutor Office Raids Suntracs Headquarters In Chiriquí

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Special Prosecutor's Office against Organized Crime is currently conducting a raid on the headquarters of the Single Union of Construction and Similar Workers (Suntracs) as part of the investigation into the organization's leader, Jaime Caballero pictured below, who is accused of financial crimes and money laundering. More details later as they become available.

Jaime Caballero, Suntracs Leader, is Sent to La Joya; His Lawyer Fears for His Safety

Attorney Antonio Vargas revealed that Jaime Caballero, a member of the board of directors of the Single Union of Construction and Similar Workers (Suntracs), was sent to La Joya prison after a judge ordered his provisional detention for an investigation into alleged money laundering. Vargas told reporters that Caballero is in a“special” or” high-security” cell. However, he revealed that he hasn't had any problems so far. However, he clarified that the other inmates are being held on homicide charges.“Their fellow inmates in the cellblock are being held on serious homicide charges,” he insisted. But“the mere fact that he was placed with these people puts his life in danger if they try to do something to him.” Caballero entered La Joya this Saturday, May 17 one day after his provisional detention order was issued. On May 16, a judge ordered Caballero to be held in provisional detention for six months during the investigation period. At this preliminary hearing, the arrest was legalized, and he was subsequently charged with alleged financial crimes and money laundering. Following the announcement of the precautionary measure, Caballero's defense appealed. The hearing at the Superior Court of Appeals will be on May 30.