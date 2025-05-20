Best Scam Protection Software (2025): Mcafee Named Top Choice For Email, Text, And Video Scam Detection By Expert Consumers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expert Consumers is proud to recognize McAfee's Scam Detector as a top scam protection tool of 2025.

BOSTON, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the average person seeing 14 scam messages per day and dedicating over 90 hours each year to identifying threats*, the importance of strong digital protection is greater than ever. Today, Expert Consumers is proud to recognize McAfee's Scam Detector - a key feature included at no cost with McAfee's core plans, including McAfee+ and McAfee Total Protection - as a top scam protection tool of 2025.





Top Scam Protection Software

Scam Detector - an AI-powered feature that helps users detect and block scam texts, emails, and deepfake videos in real time across their devices





Backed by decades of cybersecurity leadership, McAfee has evolved beyond traditional antivirus to meet the needs of modern users facing sophisticated scams in their inboxes, message threads, and even social media feeds. Scam Detector answers this urgent need by using AI-powered scans to detect dangerous text, email, and video scams and alert users.





All-in-One Scam Protection At No Extra Cost

Included in McAfee+ and McAfee Total Protection plans , Scam Detector equips users with proactive tools to recognize and scan suspicious content across key communication channels:







Text Scams : Alerts users to SMS-based phishing attempts and dangerous links directly within the McAfee mobile app, available on both Android and iOS.

Email Scams : Users can link Gmail, Microsoft, and Yahoo Mail accounts for real-time scans in the background. McAfee identifies suspicious messages and explains why they're risky - no guessing required. Video Scams : A unique feature that uses AI to detect deepfake videos and other manipulative media designed to impersonate trusted individuals or spread disinformation. It's the world's first automatic deepfake detection among online protection providers.





Scam Detector works locally for privacy and supports multiple languages, ensuring scam protection is both private and accessible to diverse users. It also integrates with McAfee's Safe Browsing technology, which blocks risky links if accidentally clicked.





Simple Setup, Smart Protection





Scam Detector is designed to deliver powerful scam protection without the complexity. Setup is quick and seamless: to enable email scam protection, users simply connect the email account registered to their McAfee subscription or link a new one - no additional apps or extensions required. For scam texts and deepfake video detection, users activate the feature through the McAfee mobile app. There's no need to copy and paste suspicious links or upload content for review, though users can if they want to test that functionality in the app. Once activated, Scam Detector works in the background to proactively scan incoming messages, emails, and videos, alerting users when potential threats are detected.





But Scam Detector does more than just warn - it educates. Each time an email scam is flagged, McAfee provides a clear, contextual explanation of the risks involved, helping users understand the social engineering tactics, deceptive language, or impersonation strategies that scammers commonly use. This empowers individuals to recognize warning signs on their own, building long-term digital awareness and confidence.





Alerts are delivered in a non-intrusive manner, whether through a mobile notification, a flagged email, or a warning overlaid on suspicious videos. The goal is to provide helpful guidance without interrupting the user experience - keeping people informed, protected, and in control at all times.





A Response to a Growing Crisis

The need for smarter scam protection has never been more urgent. Americans are now targeted by an average of 14 scam messages a day, losing an average of $1,471 each time they fall for one*. Worse still, these scams are becoming more sophisticated - blending AI-generated deepfake videos, realistic phishing emails, and fake text alerts that mimic real businesses. It's not just tech novices who are falling victim, even digital-savvy individuals can be deceived.





Part of the problem lies in the speed at which these scams unfold. According to McAfee's research, only 17% of people recognize they've encountered a scam within five minutes*. That delay can be costly, leading to compromised identities, drained bank accounts, or irreversible emotional harm.





Scam Detector was created to meet this moment - offering fast, intelligent detection that's built directly into the tools people already use every day. By integrating scam protection into core McAfee+ and McAfee Total Protection plans, McAfee ensures users are safeguarded from the most common and costly forms of online deception, all without needing to download or juggle additional tools.





About McAfee

McAfee Corp. is a global leader in online protection for consumers. Focused on protecting people, not just devices, McAfee's consumer solutions adapt to users' needs in an always online world, empowering them to live securely through integrated, intuitive solutions that protect their families, communities, and businesses with the right security at the right moment. For more information, please visit McAfee.com .





*A McAfee survey, which focused on the topic of deepfakes, text and email scam messages, and the impact of these scams on consumers, was conducted online in December 2024. 5,000 adults, age 18+, In 7 countries (US, Australia, India, UK, France, Germany, Japan), participated in the study.



