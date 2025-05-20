Accountability CEO Sunny Misser Appointed To Board Of Visitors Of The Colin Powell School At CCNY

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This appointment strengthens the firm's growing collaboration with the Colin Powell School, following the creation of the AccountAbility Sustainability Lab ("S Lab") earlier this year. Launching in Fall 2025, the S Lab is an innovative program designed to prepare the next generation of ethical, capable, and resilient leaders in sustainability and business. The program combines rigorous coursework with practical, hands-on industry experience and mentorship from business leaders.

"It is an honor to join the Board of Visitors of the Colin Powell School - an institution that exemplifies excellence, integrity, and leadership," said Mr. Misser. "As someone who believes deeply in the transformative power of education, I am inspired by the School's mission to cultivate globally minded changemakers. Our partnership through the 'S Lab' reflects our shared commitment to preparing the next generation of leaders to address society's most complex challenges."

Mr. Misser brings over three decades of experience advising Global Fortune 500 companies, international institutions, and multilateral organizations on sustainability strategy, governance, and transformational change. Under his leadership, AccountAbility has become a mission-driven global firm known for advancing responsible business practices and delivering practical, effective solutions to complex challenges.

Prior to joining AccountAbility, Mr. Misser served as Global Managing Partner for the Sustainability Advisory Business at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), where he led the firm's global sustainability and corporate governance services. He also served as Global Strategy Leader for PwC's Assurance and Business Advisory Services, overseeing accounting, risk management, and consulting operations, and led the New York Metro Governance, Risk, and Compliance practice. Earlier in his career, he held leadership positions at Mars, Inc. and Honeywell.

Mr. Misser holds a Master of Science in Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management, where he was part of the Sloan Fellows Program. He also earned a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from Lehigh University and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from M.S. University.

About AccountAbility

Established in 1995, AccountAbility is a leading global consulting and standards firm dedicated to advancing the sustainability and ESG agenda. The firm works with businesses, investors, governments, and multilateral organizations to improve sustainability performance, drive innovation, and create lasting impact. Operating as a Public Benefit Corporation, AccountAbility has a global presence with offices in New York, London, Riyadh, and Dubai. The firm has been recognized by the Financial Times, Forbes, and Capital Finance International for its excellence in sustainability, strategy, and governance and its website is archived by the United States Library of Congress.

