LDR Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of Load Controls Inc., Leading U.S. Motor Power Sensors And Pump Protection Controls Company

STURBRIDGE, Mass., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LDR Partners LP ("LDR") today announced that Industrial Control Solutions ("ICS"), its industrial controls and instrumentation platform, has acquired the business of Load Controls Incorporated ("Load Controls") in a private transaction completed on May 14, 2025. The transaction, led by LDR and financed by its American manufacturing-focused LDR Growth Partners Fund I LP and the platform's financing partner, Advantage Capital, brings together three industry-leading brands- Whitman Controls , Thomas Products , and now Load Controls-under a unified leadership team and shared growth strategy.

Sample of key products of Load Controls, including the PMP-25 Pump Load Control, the TP-2 Motor Power Sensor, and related power devices.

Logo for ICS, the overall platform parent company. ICS protects the most critical assets of its customers by monitoring, measuring, and controlling crucial inputs to larger processes, ultimately improving efficiency, optimizing labor, and providing essential data to automate preventative maintenance programs and minimize downtime.

LDR Partners LP (PRNewsfoto/LDR Partners LP)

Founded in 1984 and based in Sturbridge, Massachusetts, Load Controls has earned a reputation for manufacturing reliable, high-quality devices that protect and optimize mission-critical industrial equipment. The company is best known for its PMP-25 pump load controller, an essential solution designed to prevent pump damage from dry running, cavitation, and other failure modes. The PMP-25 offers real-time monitoring, automatic shutdown functionality, and an intuitive interface, making it an ideal fit across a broad range of industrial applications.

"We are thrilled to welcome Load Controls to the ICS platform," said Matt Powers, CEO of Industrial Control Solutions. "Their strong brand reputation, niche market position, and deep relationships across key U.S. end markets-particularly in pump protection-make them a natural fit for our growing portfolio. We see significant potential to expand Load Controls' reach through OEM integrations, global distribution, and ongoing product innovation."

Mike McClurg, second-generation owner and former CEO of Load Controls, added:

"Load Controls has long been supported by a high-performing team that's delivered value to over 5,000 customers and installed hundreds of thousands of units globally. Partnering with LDR and ICS ensures we preserve that legacy while unlocking new pathways for growth. My family and I are proud of what we've built-and excited for what's next."

McClurg will be working closely with Powers on an ongoing basis to facilitate a smooth transition and particularly focus on new product development and other growth opportunities.

Looking ahead, Load Controls will focus on deepening partnerships with OEMs, expanding its global distribution network, and enhancing its portfolio of efficiency-monitoring solutions. These initiatives are well-aligned with growing demand for energy-efficient, highly reliable pump systems across industries.

The transaction, led by LDR and financed by its American manufacturing-focused LDR Growth Partners Fund I LP and the platform's financing partner, Advantage Capital. Together with Whitman Controls and Thomas Products, ICS remains focused on becoming a full-service systems solutions provider across the controls and instrumentation landscape. By investing in product development, market expansion, and best-in-class customer service, ICS aims to serve as a trusted partner to OEMs, utilities, and industrial facilities worldwide.

ABOUT LOAD CONTROLS

Load Controls is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of motor power sensors and pump protection controls. Its flagship PMP-25 device is trusted by 9 of the world's 10 largest chemical processors, 9 of the 10 largest global pharmaceutical firms, and 7 of the 10 leading pulp and paper manufacturers. Load Controls operates out of its ISO9001:2015-certified facility in Sturbridge, Massachusetts.

ABOUT INDUSTRIAL CONTROL SOLUTIONS

Industrial Control Solutions , headquartered in Bristol, Connecticut, is a growing platform of leading controls and instrumentation brands. With over 100 years of instrumentation experience, the portfolio includes Whitman Controls (est. 1968), Thomas Products (est. 1983), and now Load Controls (est. 1984). ICS serves industrial OEMs with a focus on key end markets including, among others, HVAC, chemicals, and wastewater. ICS protects the most critical assets of its customers by monitoring, measuring, and controlling crucial inputs to larger processes, ultimately improving efficiency, optimizing labor, and providing essential data to automate preventative maintenance programs and minimize downtime.

ABOUT ADVANTAGE CAPITAL

Advantage Capital is a leading impact investment firm with an emphasis on driving capital to underserved areas. The firm provides flexible financing to growth-ready entrepreneurs and industries located in communities that often lack access to conventional sources of capital. Since 1992, the firm has invested more than $4 billion in more than 900 companies to support more than 67,000 quality jobs. The firm also invests with intention in affordable housing developments and renewable energy solutions to grow economies and communities. Learn more at Advantagecap .

ABOUT LDR PARTNERS

LDR Partners LP is a Houston-based private equity firm focused on control investments in lower middle-market industrial manufacturing businesses. Founded by U.S. Army veterans and seasoned investors, LDR backs North American manufacturers with equity capital and operational expertise to scale with excellence while upholding values of trust, service, creativity, and discipline. Since 2019, LDR has completed multiple platform and add-on acquisitions through its American manufacturing-focused buyout strategy.

SOURCE LDR Partners LP

