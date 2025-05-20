HOW UNILEVER FOOD SOLUTIONS IS HELPING SHAPE MENUS OF THE FUTURE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Unilever's global team of 250 chefs, 10 of whom are in North America, work together with their partners to meticulously craft the annual report. Future Menus features not only the trends driving menus but also the top ingredients, new techniques and globally inspired and locally adapted recipes, along with the insights and inspiration behind these macro forces. Moreover, all of the recipes featured in the report are designed with cost, execution and various skill sets in mind to make them easily executable for restaurant operators.

TOP FOUR CULINARY INDUSTRY TRENDS SHAPING FOOD CULTURE

The top four macro trends detailed in the report are:

Street Food Couture: This trend is about taking traditional street foods and elevating them into gourmet offerings, driven by Gen Z's preference for accessible and exciting food options and the growing popularity of night markets. It is about reinventing traditional recipes for tacos, empanadas or bao buns, and blending ingredients and techniques from various cultures in a thoughtful, innovative manner.

"We are seeing a surge in Mexican, Indian, Korean and Filipino street foods, with Filipino cuisine gaining the most traction in the U.S.," said UFS Executive Chef Brandon Collins . "Street Food Couture is about creating intriguing and interesting dining experiences that offer accessible luxury."

"The Street Food Couture trend underscores what so many of us have been doing for years - taking the food we grew up on and pushing it forward, without losing where it came from," said Chef Kwame Onwuachi of Tatiana and Dōgon.

Borderless Cuisine: This movement is driven by increased globalization and migration as well as a new generation of chefs aiming to honor their multicultural roots. These chefs are reimagining how different culinary influencers can be combined to create unique yet authentic dishes that go beyond novelty.

"There is so much inspiration in the Future Menus trend report," said Chef JJ Johnson of Fieldtrip . "I normally call what I cook global, but now I am going to take away all of the borders and the boundaries."

Culinary Roots: This exciting growing menu trend celebrates and revives lesser-known regional cuisines, honoring indigenous ingredients and cooking techniques that connect to cultural heritage. This movement emphasizes the importance of preserving the past while moving forward, ensuring authenticity remains at the heart of each dish. The trend often begins within a region and may gain wider recognition, but it must retain its true essence to succeed.

"It's about taking a dish that the diner is comfortable with and then creating an entirely new dish by marrying it together with elements from another culturally relevant cuisine," says Chef Alvaro Lima of Unilever Food Solutions. "For example, we developed a birria ramen dish for the report, fusing both my Latin heritage with a popular Japanese dish to create a new combination to entice diners."

Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytán, of Tzuco, agrees. "To me, this trend is about taking traditional cuisine and local ingredients, and doing a modern interpretation of these dishes," said Chef Gaytán. "It is a legacy you leave behind when you honor your culinary roots."

Diner Designed: Dining is moving beyond generic customization to be more interactive and personalized - experiences where diners take part in meal creation and modification. This menu trend focuses on making dining immersive and multisensory, and offering unique, value-added experiences.

"This trend is being driven by Gen Z being digital natives and demanding curated experiences and content," said Chef Jenner Tomaska. "Artificial intelligence is a big part of this trend, helping shape the future of dining. From the creative side, I love to engage AI in my menu creation to shape my narrative direction, as well as on the business side of things, to create and cost recipes."

Flavor-Forward Inspiration, Rooted in Real-World Application

"Future Menus is about helping chefs stay on trend and offering UFS's support so they can be prepped to meet evolving customer demands," said Ximena Hernandez, Unilever Food Solutions North America Marketing Director. "Our team of chefs take pride in partnering with our customers to help them continue to grow their business."

