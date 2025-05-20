Telangana Police Stand Number One In Recovery Of Stolen Phones

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 20 (IANS) Telangana Police ranked first in the country in recovering stolen/missing mobile phones by using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.

The state police have recovered 78,114 stolen/missing phones using CEIR, developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to combat mobile theft and counterfeit devices.

Telangana Director General of Police, Dr Jitender, congratulated DG, CID, Shikha Goel, and team on the achievement.

CID Telangana is the nodal agency to implement CEIR in the state and the system is now operational across all 780 police stations in the state.

The CEIR portal was initially launched on a pilot basis in the states of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, and the northeast on September 5, 2022. This portal was launched in Telangana on April 19, 2023, that is 227 days after its launch in pilot states.

Despite this delayed initiation, Telangana has emerged as the 'Top-Performing' state in the country in recovery of stolen or lost mobile devices, Goel said.

According to the CEIR dashboard, Telangana has recovered 78,114 mobile devices up to May 19, 2025 and stands first in the country. The IPS official said that state's remarkable achievement has set a national benchmark in mobile device recovery.

In Telangana, the highest recovery of 11,879 devices was made in the Hyderabad Commissionerate. The data shows that 10,385 devices were recovered in the Cyberabad Commissionerate and 8,681 in the Rachakonda Commissionerate.

According to Goel, the milestone was achieved through dedicated efforts by the field-level officers. Every unit has been diligently working to ensure prompt action on reported cases through the CEIR portal. This includes consistently registering cases, daily monitoring of tractability reports, contacting individuals in possession of lost or stolen mobile phones, retrieving the devices, and returning them to their rightful owners.

Telangana Police, in coordination with DoT, has integrated the CEIR portal with the TG Police Citizen Portal. Citizens can report lost or stolen devices through the TG Police Citizen Portal at or directly at

The CEIR portal has proven invaluable to citizens who have lost mobile devices, with positive testimonials attesting to its effectiveness in recovery, she said.