Actor Jack Henry Robbins Flips 'Nepo Baby' Script In PSA To Help Real Babies

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I was so very excited when the National Diaper Bank Network and advertising agency Tombras approached me to co-direct and star in this campaign. The fact that half of U.S. families with young children can't afford diapers is a serious issue, so it's an honor to use my comedy and nepo baby character for something so clearly good and important as their mission to end diaper need," said Robbins.

While nepo babies - the children who are often perceived as undeserving of their success due to their famous or influential parents - dominate media headlines and social media feeds, the public health issue of diaper need struggles to gain the public mind share and national attention it deserves. In 2024, the term "nepo baby" had a greater share of media coverage (99.8%) than the term "diaper crisis" (.2%), according to research from advertising agency Tombras. Not only are half of U.S. families with young children in need of clean diapers to keep their babies healthy, 1 in 4 parents miss work or school because they can't afford the diapers required to bring their child to child care, according to The NDBN Diaper Check 2023 .

"So many public health issues facing our country are complex and seemingly unsolvable. Ending diaper need is simple and only requires small things like diapers," said Joanne Samuel Goldblum, CEO and founder, National Diaper Bank Network. "We are so grateful to Jack and the entire team at Tombras for bringing a bit of humor to a very real problem that is prevalent in all of our communities. We all know that every baby deserves clean diapers."

In the new "Nepo Babies for Babies" campaign, Robbins, son of award-winning actors Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins, plays into his aloof nepo baby social media persona to make that exact point. Robbins urges viewers to focus more on real babies and visit nepobabiesforbabies to learn about the National Diaper Bank Network's mission and support its efforts to end diaper need in the U.S. by donating diapers, dollars or time.

"I hope people watch the PSA, especially because working with the lead actor, me, was very difficult, because of his ego and self-sabotaging nature. I am relieved we were able to finish the shoot day with only a handful of mini nepo meltdowns," added Robbins.

"Nepo Babies for Babies" is the brainchild of independent advertising agency Tombras, which was recently named Ad Age's 2025 Agency of the Year. The family-owned agency Tombras is committed to using its creative superpowers in purpose-driven work.

About National Diaper Bank Network

The National Diaper Bank Network is a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that individuals, children, and families have access to the basic necessities they require to thrive. Launched in 2011 with the support of founding sponsor Huggies®, NDBN helps provide essential resources to children and families in need through its Network of more than 240-member diaper banks working in local communities across the U.S. More information is available at nationaldiaperbanknetwork .

About Tombras

Tombras is a full-service, family-owned independent agency with a digital mindset. We're impact-driven, creative storytellers with performance at the heart of everything we do. Connecting Data + Creativity for Business Results® is our ethos. From strategy, creative, public relations and media to digital design and development, a social media command center, ecommerce, in-house production, a trade desk, customer experience lab and more, we do it all. Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn. with satellite offices in New York, Atlanta and Buenos Aires, Tombras was named Ad Age's 2025 Agency of the Year. For more information, visit tombras .

