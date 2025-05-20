Global Bakery Expo Spotlight: Angel Yeast Launches Feravortm - A Revolutionary Natural Flavor Solution For Clean-Label Baking
Angel Yeast showcased its innovative FeravorTM yeast series at the exhibition, featuring two natural flavor-enhancing strains: FeravorTM-Rose and FeravorTM-Buttery. Bread-making involves mixing, fermenting, proofing, and baking, with yeast naturally breaking down sugars to create both leavening gases and flavor compounds. Angel Yeast's FeravorTM series-specifically developed for flavored poolish production-enhances this process through patented microbial strains that intensify aroma via natural metabolic pathways, eliminating the need for additives. Compatible with all bread varieties (from European-style to Asian-style), these yeasts integrate seamlessly into existing recipes, synergize with commercial baker's yeast (including high-sugar variants), and enable bakers to elevate flavor complexity without altering production methods, directly addressing clean-label consumer demands.
"The core technology of these flavor yeasts lies in the strategic screening of target strains from traditional food sources and specialized environments, coupled with precision fermentation optimization. This enables natural aroma amplification in baked goods – achieving what artificial additives once promised, but through purely biological means," said Dr. Yafang Sun, General Manager of the Yeast and Strain Resource Technology Center at Angel Yeast.
-
FeravorTM-Rose : A yeast strain developed by Angel Yeast through years of screening from traditional Chinese fermented foods. Through fermentation metabolism, it imparts natural aromas like rose, fruit, and brandy notes to bread. It boasts strong adaptability, making it applicable to various bread formulas. Moreover, its natural antimicrobial metabolites can extend the product's shelf life, meeting premium demands for naturally flavored baked goods.
FeravorTM-Buttery : A yeast strain developed by Angel Yeast through years of screening from plateau dairy products. Through fermentation metabolism, it imparts natural butter aroma and fresh floral notes to bread. Its fast-acting properties suit time-sensitive baking operations, preserving dough softness in 48-hour cold proofs and improving crumb moisture in sugar-free breads.
As demand grows for healthier, natural foods, Angel Yeast's response is its FeravorTM series – breakthrough microbial technology overcoming traditional yeast's flavor limitations. The floral-fruity and buttery strains deliver authentic fermentation flavors while maintaining baking efficiency, empowering artisanal bakers with clean-label solutions. In the future, Angel Yeast will continue advancing sustainable baking through natural flavor innovations, redefining industry standards for quality and environmental stewardship.
Photo -
Photo -
Logo -
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment