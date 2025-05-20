Sharp To Showcase Innovative 6-Color Print Embellishment Technology At Amplify Print 2025 And IPMA 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At both events, Sharp will feature the, a high-speed 120-page-per-minute digital press powered by the latestand the. This powerful combination delivers exceptional color quality and flexibility, enabling vibrant 4-color printing with the option to add up to two specialty colors-including metallics, vivid pink, white, and clear toners.

These embellishment capabilities offer graphic designers more creative freedom, empower brand owners to elevate marketing materials, and provide print providers with new opportunities to drive premium margins. Ideal for commercial and in-plant printers alike, the BP-1200S enables eye-catching finishes and tactile effects that help printed materials stand out in crowded markets.

As a turnkey solution, the BP-1200S also includes seamless integration with Color-Logic and Touch7 software, allowing users to easily create metallic and fluorescent effects-setting a new benchmark in digital print embellishment.

At Amplify Print, attendees can experience the full capabilities of the BP-1200S at booth #4511. Additionally, on June 11 at 9:15 a.m., Sharp's Vice President of Product Management and Production Print, Dino Pagliarello, will join a panel discussion titled "Driving Demand for 5th and 6th Station Digital Print and Embellishments ," offering insights into market trends and opportunities.

At IPMA 2025, Sharp will demonstrate the BP-1200S's value for in-plant and CRD environments, highlighting its flexibility and performance for institutional and corporate print operations.

"Digital print embellishment technologies are a powerful way for printers to differentiate their services and keep pace with evolving customer demands in today's competitive market," says Dino Pagliarello. "We've seen this proven time and again. With the BP-1200S digital press we're making it easier than ever for both commercial print shops and in-plant printers to unlock the full potential of embellishment."

Learn more about the Sharp BP-1200S Color Digital Press as well as Sharp's high-speed monochrome presses, visit: .

About Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA) is a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Sharp Corporation, a global technology company which has been named to Fortune magazine's 2025 World's Most Admired Company List. Sharp strives to help businesses achieve Simply Smarter work by helping companies manage workflow efficiently, create immersive and engaging environments, and increase productivity. SIICA offers a full suite of secure production printers, office printer and copier solutions, commercial displays and projectors, Dynabook laptops, management and productivity software and fully managed services. As a total solutions provider, Sharp has a reputation for innovation, quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support expertise.

For more information on Sharp's business products, visit our website at sharpus . Become a fan of Sharp business products on Facebook , follow us on X , LinkedIn and Instagram and watch us on YouTube .

Peppercomm for Sharp

Paul Merchan

212.931.6172

[email protected]

SOURCE Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA)