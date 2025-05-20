Beyond The Label: Integris Report Reveals The Hidden Challenges Facing American Manufacturing

National managed IT service provider's comprehensive analysis reveals consumers' concerns, employee frustrations and strategic recommendations for US manufacturers related to outdated technology practices.

CRANBURY, N.J., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Integris , a national managed IT service provider that works with manufacturers across the country, found that while American consumers are showing renewed interest in products that are made in the USA, outdated technology is threatening to undermine that momentum. Many U.S. factories aren't ready for what's next-and that reluctance to modernize is putting competitiveness, trust, and talent at risk.

Integris' 2025 U.S. Manufacturing Technology Readiness Report: Ready to Lead? uncovers just how unprepared many manufacturers are to meet the expectations of today's market when it comes to technology and security. Based on responses from 700 U.S. consumers and more than 300 U.S. manufacturing employees-from plant managers and executives to front-line factory workers-the survey shows that outdated systems are not just slowing productivity; they're costing companies credibility and long-term competitiveness.

Key findings include:



75% of U.S. consumers said they have a preference for U goods-one that has increased as a result of global supply-chain disruptions since the COVID era.

62% of consumers, however, said that other factors, such as quality and price, ultimately matter more in their purchase decisions.

91% of consumers said they are concerned about cybersecurity threats to U.S. manufacturers, with 30% saying they are "very" or "extremely" concerned.

51% of manufacturing employees believe U.S. factories are falling behind global competitors in technology modernization and automation.

1 in 5 employees say they've seen colleagues leave due to outdated systems. 57% of manufacturing managers and executives cited cost as their biggest barrier to investing in IT modernization and cybersecurity.

While consumers remain enthusiastic about buying American-made goods, their loyalty comes with conditions. More than 90% of consumer survey respondents said they would pay no more than 10% more for U.S.-made goods-and 25% said they wouldn't pay extra at all. To earn their business, American manufacturers must offer more than a label. They have to deliver on quality, reliability, and a modern customer experience.

"We're not in the business of prescribing how manufacturers should build their products, but we hear from clients every day who are acutely aware that their technology isn't keeping pace," said Joe Fetter, Director of Sales at Integris. "This survey confirms their concerns: legacy systems are hampering output, compromising security, and impacting retention. The stakes are real-this is about staying competitive in the present moment."

Many manufacturers face growing expectations to meet a range of cybersecurity and compliance standards, including:



CMMC : Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification for those with DoD contracts

ISO 27001 : Common for manufacturing cybersecurity compliance

NIST : Frequently required by supply chain partners HIPAA : For medical manufacturers handling protected health data

Integris experts often see a reluctance to invest in the necessary IT for these requirements until it is absolutely necessary, and "sticker shock" when they finally confront these requirements.

To read the full 2025 U.S. Manufacturing Technology Readiness Report: Ready to Lead?, visit .

About Integris

Integris is a national, managed IT service provider that delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including managed IT, cybersecurity, consulting, cloud solutions, and more, to help small and mid-sized companies power their success through technology. Through our growing network of local service offices and gold-level partnerships with our technology vendors, we provide companies with a la carte system platform management that's responsive, secure, regulation-ready, and tailored to meet the needs of each industry vertical. Appearing regularly on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, Integris is backed by the Private Equity branch of Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS). For more information, visit integrisit .

SOURCE Integris

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED