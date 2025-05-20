403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cashify Teams Up With Gaurav Kapoor To Launch 'Cashify Lie Hard' Comedy Show That Makes You Guess The Truth
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 20th May 2025: Cashify, India\'s leading recommerce brand, has partnered with stand-up artist Gaurav Kapoor to present a new comedy game show called Cashify presents \'Lie Hard\'. It will be an 8-episode comedy series where hilarious storytelling meets audience sleuthing. With a rotating cast of comedy heavyweights like Anubhav Bassi, Harsh Gujral, Gaurav Gupta, Ravi Gupta, Gurleen Pannu and more, the series promises unexpected twists, straight-faced lies, and sharp, unscripted laughs.
This innovative format puts comedians in the spotlight with two rounds and a winner\'s finale. In each round, they share a few personal stories. Only one is true, and the rest are total bluffs. The challenge? Make every story sound real. Fellow comics try to guess the truth, and the audience votes live. Then comes the twist: the Cashify Round, where the audience doesn\'t just judge, they win real cash.
Now streaming on Gaurav Kapoor\'s YouTube channel, Lie Hard brings a fresh format of comedy that blurs the line between storytelling and game show, with new episodes dropping every two weeks.
Adding his perspective, Nakul Kumar, Co-founder & CMO, Cashify, said, \"We\'ve always loved doing things a little differently, and Lie Hard is exactly that. Just as Cashify is redefining how people sell their old phones-making it smarter, simpler, and more sustainable-this show brings a fresh and clever twist to comedy. It\'s not just about entertainment, it\'s about authenticity and creativity, which perfectly captures the spirit of our brand. Partnering with Gaurav and the killer lineup of comics felt like the perfect way to connect with our audiences while keeping our storytelling game strong.\"
This collaboration is a strategic move by Cashify to deepen brand awareness and build top-of-mind recall across India. Gaurav Kapoor\'s cross-generational appeal, reaching audiences aged 18 to 40, makes him a natural fit, aligning with Cashify\'s mission to democratize tech ownership and reshape perceptions around pre-owned smartphones.
Lie Hard also signals a broader evolution in the brand\'s marketing approach. From conventional campaigns to high-impact storytelling that builds emotional connection. It taps into the wit, originality, and creativity that not only define the show, but also mirror the values at the heart of Cashify\'s recommerce journey.
Speaking about the collaboration, Gaurav Kapoor said, \"I\'ve always wanted to do something this wild, and Lie Hard nails it. It\'s fun, clever, and keeps you guessing all the time. Smart stories, sharper comics, and the thrill of not knowing what\'s true keep you hooked. Teaming up with Cashify made it even better. They got the vibe, backed the madness, and gave us the creative freedom to have fun with it. I\'m sure people are going to love it.
All of the above is an absolute lie. I just thought about how I can run my YouTube channel with other people\'s content. Cashify gave me a good deal and here we are with Lie Hard.\"
About Cashify
Founded in 2013, Cashify is India\'s largest re-commerce platform for buying, selling, and repairing used electronic gadgets, primarily smartphones. Committed to delivering a seamless, hassle-free experience, Cashify allows users to avail the services from the comfort of their home through its app or website. For those who prefer in-person service, Cashify has over 200 stores across India. In addition to smartphones, Cashify offers a wide range of products, including laptops, smartwatches, tablets, gaming consoles, and more. Cashify is also an official trade-in provider for brands like Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, HP, Samsung and Dell in India. With a monthly active user base of 10 million, Cashify is dedicated to making technology more affordable and accessible for everyone.
This innovative format puts comedians in the spotlight with two rounds and a winner\'s finale. In each round, they share a few personal stories. Only one is true, and the rest are total bluffs. The challenge? Make every story sound real. Fellow comics try to guess the truth, and the audience votes live. Then comes the twist: the Cashify Round, where the audience doesn\'t just judge, they win real cash.
Now streaming on Gaurav Kapoor\'s YouTube channel, Lie Hard brings a fresh format of comedy that blurs the line between storytelling and game show, with new episodes dropping every two weeks.
Adding his perspective, Nakul Kumar, Co-founder & CMO, Cashify, said, \"We\'ve always loved doing things a little differently, and Lie Hard is exactly that. Just as Cashify is redefining how people sell their old phones-making it smarter, simpler, and more sustainable-this show brings a fresh and clever twist to comedy. It\'s not just about entertainment, it\'s about authenticity and creativity, which perfectly captures the spirit of our brand. Partnering with Gaurav and the killer lineup of comics felt like the perfect way to connect with our audiences while keeping our storytelling game strong.\"
This collaboration is a strategic move by Cashify to deepen brand awareness and build top-of-mind recall across India. Gaurav Kapoor\'s cross-generational appeal, reaching audiences aged 18 to 40, makes him a natural fit, aligning with Cashify\'s mission to democratize tech ownership and reshape perceptions around pre-owned smartphones.
Lie Hard also signals a broader evolution in the brand\'s marketing approach. From conventional campaigns to high-impact storytelling that builds emotional connection. It taps into the wit, originality, and creativity that not only define the show, but also mirror the values at the heart of Cashify\'s recommerce journey.
Speaking about the collaboration, Gaurav Kapoor said, \"I\'ve always wanted to do something this wild, and Lie Hard nails it. It\'s fun, clever, and keeps you guessing all the time. Smart stories, sharper comics, and the thrill of not knowing what\'s true keep you hooked. Teaming up with Cashify made it even better. They got the vibe, backed the madness, and gave us the creative freedom to have fun with it. I\'m sure people are going to love it.
All of the above is an absolute lie. I just thought about how I can run my YouTube channel with other people\'s content. Cashify gave me a good deal and here we are with Lie Hard.\"
About Cashify
Founded in 2013, Cashify is India\'s largest re-commerce platform for buying, selling, and repairing used electronic gadgets, primarily smartphones. Committed to delivering a seamless, hassle-free experience, Cashify allows users to avail the services from the comfort of their home through its app or website. For those who prefer in-person service, Cashify has over 200 stores across India. In addition to smartphones, Cashify offers a wide range of products, including laptops, smartwatches, tablets, gaming consoles, and more. Cashify is also an official trade-in provider for brands like Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, HP, Samsung and Dell in India. With a monthly active user base of 10 million, Cashify is dedicated to making technology more affordable and accessible for everyone.
User :- Tanishka Waghnani
Email :-tanishka@80-db
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment