Egyptian President Stresses Improving Conditions For Attracting Foreign Investment


2025-05-20 10:04:18
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 20 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi stressed on Tuesday the importance of continuing intensive efforts to provide appropriate conditions to attract more foreign investment and empower the private sector.
This came during President Al-Sisi's meeting with Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly and Central Bank Governor Hassan Abdalla, according to a press statement by Egypt's Presidential Spokesperson Ambassador Mohammad Al-Shenawy.
Ambassador Al-Shenawy said the meeting addressed macroeconomic indicators and the government's efforts to enhance the banking sector, the foreign exchange reserves, as well as reducing the inflation rates.
The meeting also addressed the government's efforts to ensure the successful and effective implementation of the economic development program and its protection from current regional and international challenges, he added.
They also discussed efforts to enhance incentives to take advantage of available economic opportunities and provide opportunities for the private sector to drive economic growth, Ambassador Al-Shenawy said.
He explained that President Al-Sisi directed the need to continue intensive work to attract more foreign investment by creating an appropriate legislative and regulatory framework and launching incentive initiatives, while maintaining the improvement witnessed in macroeconomic indicators. (end)
