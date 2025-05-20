403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egyptian President Stresses Improving Conditions For Attracting Foreign Investment
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 20 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi stressed on Tuesday the importance of continuing intensive efforts to provide appropriate conditions to attract more foreign investment and empower the private sector.
This came during President Al-Sisi's meeting with Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly and Central Bank Governor Hassan Abdalla, according to a press statement by Egypt's Presidential Spokesperson Ambassador Mohammad Al-Shenawy.
Ambassador Al-Shenawy said the meeting addressed macroeconomic indicators and the government's efforts to enhance the banking sector, the foreign exchange reserves, as well as reducing the inflation rates.
The meeting also addressed the government's efforts to ensure the successful and effective implementation of the economic development program and its protection from current regional and international challenges, he added.
They also discussed efforts to enhance incentives to take advantage of available economic opportunities and provide opportunities for the private sector to drive economic growth, Ambassador Al-Shenawy said.
He explained that President Al-Sisi directed the need to continue intensive work to attract more foreign investment by creating an appropriate legislative and regulatory framework and launching incentive initiatives, while maintaining the improvement witnessed in macroeconomic indicators. (end)
aff
This came during President Al-Sisi's meeting with Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly and Central Bank Governor Hassan Abdalla, according to a press statement by Egypt's Presidential Spokesperson Ambassador Mohammad Al-Shenawy.
Ambassador Al-Shenawy said the meeting addressed macroeconomic indicators and the government's efforts to enhance the banking sector, the foreign exchange reserves, as well as reducing the inflation rates.
The meeting also addressed the government's efforts to ensure the successful and effective implementation of the economic development program and its protection from current regional and international challenges, he added.
They also discussed efforts to enhance incentives to take advantage of available economic opportunities and provide opportunities for the private sector to drive economic growth, Ambassador Al-Shenawy said.
He explained that President Al-Sisi directed the need to continue intensive work to attract more foreign investment by creating an appropriate legislative and regulatory framework and launching incentive initiatives, while maintaining the improvement witnessed in macroeconomic indicators. (end)
aff
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment