Algeria Eyes Benefiting From Isdb Expertise In Backing Private Sector

2025-05-20 10:04:18
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, May 20 (KUNA) -- Algerian Finance Minister Abdul Karim Buzard said on Tuesday his country looks forward to getting benefits from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) experiments in supporting and funding private sector.
The minister made the statement while opening the Private Sector Forum as part of the IsDB meetings in the Algerian capital.
He added that business climate in Algeria has witnessed tangible improvement over the last years, thanks to a series of reforms approved by authorities.
He affirmed his country's commitment to developing this sector and creating all suitable conditions to allure investments.
He has called on investors to make use of available opportunities and huge potential of Algeria.
The event, featured head of the IsDB group Mohammad Al-Jasser, and several investors and foreigners, is a key, valuable initiative since it highlights the pivotal role of private sector in development.
He elaborated the exceptional method adopted by Algeria to diversify its economy that aims to boost the role of private sector and support new projects. (Pickup previous)
