Ramaphosa's Visit to Washington Focuses on Trade
(MENAFN) South African Leader Cyril Ramaphosa is on an official working trip to the United States, where he is expected to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump to address matters of commerce and mutual diplomatic ties, according to a report by a news agency.
Ramaphosa reached the United States on Monday, ahead of his planned discussion with Trump at the White House on Wednesday.
This diplomatic journey unfolds amid rising tensions between the two nations.
These frictions were intensified by recent criticism from Washington, which accused the South African government of violating the rights of the white Afrikaner minority through a newly introduced land reform strategy involving expropriation without compensation.
In remarks made to the media on Saturday, Ramaphosa downplayed any anxieties linked to his visit, underlining the value of constructive dialogue with the United States.
“We’re going there to discuss trade and our bilateral relations and that’s what we’re going to discuss. It’s country to country and we trade with each other, so we have to relate to each other,” he stated.
As reported by the local news platform IOL, Ramaphosa is not traveling alone.
He is joined by a delegation of senior figures, including John Steenhuisen, the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA); Parks Tau, the Minister of Trade and Industry; Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister in the Presidency; Ronald Lamola, the Minister of International Relations; and Mcebisi Jonas, South Africa’s recently designated special envoy to the United States.
