From Tokyo To Washington: Operation Sindoor Delegations, Tour Dates Revealed

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) In the wake of Operation Sindoor, a decisive military operation targeting terror launchpads across the Line of Control, the Indian government has launched an unprecedented global diplomatic offensive. Seven delegations, comprising 59 Members of Parliament, representing a spectrum of political parties, former ministers, and diplomats, will travel to 33 countries between May 21 and June 5, under a new initiative dubbed "Operation Sindoor Outreach".

This initiative, coordinated by the Ministry of External Affairs, aims to present a unified national stance on terrorism, isolate Pakistan internationally, and highlight its military and intelligence complicity in nurturing terror networks. The seven delegations, each led by prominent political and diplomatic figures, include former Union Ministers, seasoned diplomats, and senior MPs from both ruling and opposition parties.

India has planned to present intelligence dossiers, evidence of the ISI's involvement in cross-border terror, and first-hand details from Operation Sindoor to foreign governments, media, think tanks, and UN bodies. From Tokyo to Washington, Brussels to Jakarta, these delegations will carry the message that terrorism anywhere is a threat to peace everywhere. The message will also be that India will not stand alone in confronting the menace.

Group I: Gulf and North Africa

Leader: BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda

Members: Former J&K CM Ghulam Nabi Azad, retired diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla, BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, nominated MP Satnam Singh Sandhu

Travel Dates & Itinerary:

23.05.2025 – Bahrain

25.05.2025 – Kuwait

27.05.2025 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

30.05.2025 – Algeria

Group II: Europe & the EU

Leader: BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad

Members: Former MoS for External Affairs M.J. Akbar, former Ambassador to Russia Pankaj Saran, BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari, Samik Bhattacharya, Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, nominated MP Ghulam Ali Khatana, Congress MP Amar Singh

Travel Dates & Itinerary:

25.05.2025 – France

27.05.2025 – Italy

29.05.2025 – Denmark

01.06.2025 – United Kingdom

03.06.2025 – Belgium (EU HQ)

05.06.2025 – Germany

Group III: East and Southeast Asia

Leader: JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha

Members: Former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid, CPI-M MP John Brittas, BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, Ambassador Mohan Kumar

Travel Dates & Itinerary:

22.05.2025 – Japan

24.05.2025 – Republic of Korea

27.05.2025 – Singapore

28.05.2025 – Indonesia

31.05.2025 – Malaysia

Group IV: West Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa

Leader: Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde

Members: IUML MP E.T. Mohammed Basheer, BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, BJD MP Sasmit Patra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia and Ambassador Sujan Chinoy

Travel Dates & Itinerary:

21.05.2025 – UAE

24.05.2025 – Democratic Republic of Congo

28.05.2025 – Sierra Leone

31.05.2025 – Liberia

Group V: Americas

Leader: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Members: Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas Shambhavi, JMM MP Sarfaraz Ahmad MP, TDP MP GM Harish Balayogi, BJP MPs Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Tejasvi Surya, Shiv Sena MP Milind Murli Deora, and former Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Travel Dates & Itinerary:

25.05.2025 – Guyana

27.05.2025 – Panama

29.05.2025 – Colombia

31.05.2025 – Brazil

03.06.2025 – United States of America

Group VI: Eastern and Southern Europe

Leader: DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

Members: Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai, National Conference MP Mian Altaf Ahmad, BJP MP Brijesh Chowta, RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta, AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, diplomats Manjeev S. Puri and Jawed Ashraf

Travel Dates & Itinerary:

22.05.2025 – Russia

25.05.2025 – Slovenia

27.05.2025 – Greece

29.05.2025 – Latvia

31.05.2025 – Spain

Group VII: Africa and the Middle East

Leader: NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule

Members: Congress MP Manish Tewari, former Union Ministers Anand Sharma, V. Muraleedharan, ex-UN envoy Syed Akbaruddin, BJP MPs Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Anurag Singh Thakur, AAP MP Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu

Travel Dates & Itinerary:

24.05.2025 – Qatar

27.05.2025 – South Africa

29.05.2025 – Ethiopia

01.06.2025 – Egypt