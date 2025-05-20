The World's First Manual Integrating ISO Standards For Knowledge, Innovation, And AI Launched By MBRF

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The manual aims to positively shape the future by developing new models for managing knowledge, innovation, and AI in government and commercial organizations

Dubai, UAE,May 2025 – The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) launched a first-of-its-kind 'MBRF Manual for ISO Integrated Knowledge Management, Innovation, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Standards.' The manual aims to drive government and commercial excellence and achieve integration between knowledge, innovation, AI, and smart technologies, in line with MBRF's ongoing efforts to support sustainable economic through technological leadership.

Furthermore, the Integrated Manual offers ways to merge the three key internationally accredited standards, namely, ISO 30401 (Knowledge Management Systems), ISO 56001 (Innovation Management Systems), and ISO 42001 (AI Management Systems), marking a crucial milestone in the development of advanced management systems. The manual also addresses complex challenges faced by organizations in the digital age, particularly in regard to the management of expansive datasets, the urgent need for innovation and the burgeoning role of AI in enhancing services.

His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, said:“This trailblazing step highlights our keen awareness of the integral link between knowledge management, innovation, and artificial intelligence, which are the primary enablers of institutional success in the digital era. The manual's launch symbolizes the establishment of an integrated management system. By aligning key aspects like operational management with this robust framework, entities can streamline crucial processes and foster a culture of innovation, while leveraging AI ethically and effectively.”

His Excellency further stated:“The manual highlights the UAE's long-standing vision to nurture a knowledge-based economy with a global competitive edge, thereby enhancing efficiency and opportunities. Hence, we view technology not merely as a strategic tool but as a gateway to a better future shaped by highly integrated and innovative management ecosystems.”

The manual is based on the Integrated Management System (IMS), which brings multiple management systems under a unified framework to elevate operational efficiency, streamline procedures, and achieve institutional integration, while ensuring auditing and regulatory compliance. Notably, this is the world's first-ever manual to successfully combine these three ISO standards into a single document, underscoring MBRF's leadership in creating new models for managing knowledge-based institutions.

During the launch, MBRF announced a comprehensive training program for government departments, aimed at empowering them to obtain various ISO certifications. The program provides an overview of the three standards, the interrelation between knowledge, innovation, and AI, along with practical training on designing integrated management systems tailored to specific organizational needs.

The comprehensive training program will also explore strategies for developing operational policies and procedures, as well as promoting quality, institutional performance, and global competitiveness principles. The program will be supervised by MBRF's Chief Knowledge, Innovation and AI Advisor. MBRF is one of the first organizations to have created such a role.

The manual serves as a powerful strategic tool for institutions to build smart and flexible operational systems that can keep pace with ongoing trends led by digital transformation and the growth of the knowledge-based economy, while meeting future demands. It also contributes to the objectives of the 'UAE Centennial 2071' and Dubai Government's digitalization initiatives by embracing the principles of integration, innovation, and the ethical use of AI in policy and public service design.

Furthermore, the manual acts as an open invitation to both public and private sector entities to transition from traditional administrative models to more cohesive and proactive ecosystems. Leveraging the technical and knowledge-based support offered by MBRF, interested entities can enhance their institutional performance and bolster their preparedness for the future, further consolidating the UAE's position as a global hub of knowledge-driven and innovative solutions.