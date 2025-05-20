Rightworks Launches New Onespace Products And Packaging To Help Accounting Firms And Businesses Simplify, Secure, And Succeed

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Built on the company's award-winning cloud platform, Rightworks Cloud Premier, Cloud Protect, and Cloud Hosting help solve the profession's top challenges

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RightNOW2025 -- Rightworks , the only intelligent cloud service provider of solutions purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals, today introduced Cloud Premier , Cloud Protect, and Cloud Hosting at its second annual RightNOW conference in Nashville, TN. The three new offers simplify the user experience and leverage OneSpace platform's enterprise-level security, infrastructure, and award-winning support to take on the unique challenges of accounting firms and businesses at all stages of growth.

Rightworks' new products and packages also address the growing demand for flexible, secure, and efficient technology solutions as accounting firms and businesses increasingly adopt hybrid work models and expand their service offerings.

"The profession is calling for firms to adopt new technology or risk falling behind, but that journey is different for everyone, and managing work demands amid hectic tax seasons and yearlong advisory services adds complexity,” said Joel Hughes, CEO of Rightworks.“Our new offerings address the unique needs of each firm and business, providing easy-to-use solutions that drive operational excellence. By meeting our customers where they are, we're making it easier for accounting professionals to achieve their goals and build future-ready firms."

Rightworks Cloud Premier

Rightworks Cloud Premier is a comprehensive package that modernizes accounting and tax firm operations by centralizing cloud and desktop app access, data, and security in one space. Cloud Premier helps firms:



Centralize Access: Securely utilize over 3,000 tax and accounting apps, including Thomson Reuters® CS Professional Suite, CCH® ProSystem fx®, CCH AxcessTM Suite, QuickBooks® Desktop, and QuickBooks® Online.

Simplify Technology: Streamline firm operations with single sign-on for cloud-based apps, full Microsoft 365 security and account management, and dedicated IT support for in-office network services.

Increase Productivity: Leverage secure remote onboard/offboarding, two-year data backups, and a built-in AI tool for enhanced research, communication, and analytics.

Strengthen Security: Stay safe with enterprise-grade ongoing threat monitoring/remediation, antivirus, endpoint detection response, cloud-managed firewall, device backup, whole-disk encryption, and security awareness training. Rely on 24/7 Support: Benefit from award-winning support and guidance from the profession's leading experts.



In addition to Cloud Premier, Rightworks is also announcing:



Rightworks Cloud Protect : Providing cloud-based accounting and tax firms with robust, end-to-end security, enhanced data protection, and centralized control-while simplifying access to cloud apps through single sign-on and enabling a secure, flexible remote work environment that drives operational efficiency and business growth. Rightworks Cloud Hosting: Enabling firms, businesses, bookkeepers, and individual practitioners to stay flexible by bringing their desktop apps to the cloud, enhancing accessibility, efficiency, and functionality with a highly secure platform and dedicated support.

