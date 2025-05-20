403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye's Consumer Confidence Recovers in May
(MENAFN) Türkiye's consumer confidence displayed a mild rebound in May, reversing the downward trend observed in the previous month, according to figures released on Tuesday.
The consumer confidence index, which reflects sentiment around financial conditions and economic expectations, edged up by 1.1 percent from the prior month, reaching 84.8 points in May, as reported by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).
This improvement followed a notable 2.3 percent decline in April, when the index had dropped to 83.9 points.
The component of the index that evaluates households’ "current financial situation" remained steady in May compared to April.
However, the outlook for household financial circumstances over the coming 12 months saw a slight rise of 1.2 percent.
There was a 3.3 percent monthly increase in the sub-index that tracks planned expenditures on "durable goods over the next 12 months," signaling a more optimistic approach to future purchases.
Conversely, expectations concerning the "general economic situation for the next 12 months" dipped by 0.7 percent during the same timeframe.
The consumer confidence index is a significant measure of economic vitality, reflecting the public’s perspective on personal finances, broader economic conditions, and their willingness to spend or save.
The consumer confidence index, which reflects sentiment around financial conditions and economic expectations, edged up by 1.1 percent from the prior month, reaching 84.8 points in May, as reported by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).
This improvement followed a notable 2.3 percent decline in April, when the index had dropped to 83.9 points.
The component of the index that evaluates households’ "current financial situation" remained steady in May compared to April.
However, the outlook for household financial circumstances over the coming 12 months saw a slight rise of 1.2 percent.
There was a 3.3 percent monthly increase in the sub-index that tracks planned expenditures on "durable goods over the next 12 months," signaling a more optimistic approach to future purchases.
Conversely, expectations concerning the "general economic situation for the next 12 months" dipped by 0.7 percent during the same timeframe.
The consumer confidence index is a significant measure of economic vitality, reflecting the public’s perspective on personal finances, broader economic conditions, and their willingness to spend or save.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment