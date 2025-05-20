Vijay Shah Skips Cabinet Meeting Amid Controversial Remarks Row Against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 20 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Tribal Welfare Minister Vijay Shah on Tuesday skipped the Cabinet meeting amid his controversial remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

“The minister might not have attended the meeting due to some personal reasons. The matter is sub-judice, therefore, it wouldn't be appropriate to make any comment on it,” Madhya Pradesh BJP chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma.

On Tuesday, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up to investigate the FIR lodged against Vijay Shah in compliance with the Supreme Court's direction.

BJP chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma reiterated that the court's directions are being followed step-by-step.

He said that when the MP High Court ordered to register an FIR, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had himself instructed officials to comply with the direction.

“No one is above the law. The court's instructions are being followed step-by-step. SIT will investigate the matter and submit its report to the SC. After examining the report, whatever direction the court will issue, we will follow,” claimed Sharma.

Notably, Tribal Welfare Minister Vijay Shah, whose remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi sparked controversy, prompting the opposition to demand his resignation, was absent from the special Cabinet meeting held in Indore on Tuesday.

The special Cabinet meeting at Rajwada Palace in Indore was held to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, the revered ruler of Indore.

The meeting organised in the Ganesh Hall of Rajwada aimed to honour her legacy and discuss key developmental initiatives for the state.

One of the key agenda items for the Cabinet meeting was the presentation of the 'MP Metropolitan Planning and Development Act 2025.'

Additionally, a budget of Rs 2,200 crore was earmarked for the construction of Advaita Lok, an Adi Shankar Museum in Omkareshwar.