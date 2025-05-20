LINE FRIENDS Partners With UK IP 'Ketnipz' To Accelerate Global IP Expansion
Ketnipz, created by Welsh artist Harry Hambley in 2016, has gained viral popularity primarily in Europe and North America through its genuine, relatable content, with themes of self-love and positivity. The brand began with just one character "Bean" but has since expanded its universe with additional characters such as 'Nana Bean', 'Catto' and 'Doggo'. Ketnipz holds a strong online presence through social media platforms, including Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, with over 10 million global fans following. The brand has extended its IP global footprint through collaborations with major global companies like McDonald's, Instagram, Casetify and Samsung.
LINE FRIENDS, with over a decade of expertise developing its globally loved original character IPs like LINE FRIENDS and BT21, is well positioned to partner with Ketnipz and expected to bring the unique identity of Ketnipz through Gen Z trends worldwide. The partnership will expand its business not only in Asia but in Europe and North America.
LINE FRIENDS plans to leverage its IP business capabilities to expand Ketnipz's presence across Asia while solidifying its leadership in the global IP market. By utilizing its broad network of LINE FRIENDS flagship stores, partnerships with major global brands and diverse business models including licensing, collaborations and content development, LINE FRIENDS will be expanding Ketnipz's business in Asia and North America.
LINE FRIENDS has previously led the successful expansion of South Korean IPs such as JOGUMAN, DINOTAENG and MONAMHEE, offering unique IP experiences to fans beyond the home country. The company expects partnering with Ketnipz will further strengthen its presence in the Western market.
LINE FRIENDS representative stated, "Ketnipz IP has delivered joy and connection with their audience through its heartwarming messages and storytelling. As a leader in global IP business, we believe the company can bring great success with Ketnipz in Asia as well as global markets. Building on our successful global expansion with South Korean IPs, we expect to lead the UK-based IP Ketnipz into the Asian market and will continue to discover character IPs to bring new IP experiences for global fans."
ABOUT LINE FRIENDS (corporately known as IPX)
LINE FRIENDS is a global character brand that originally started from Original Characters including BROWN, CONY, SALLY created for use as stickers for the leading mobile messenger app, LINE, and its 200 million active users worldwide. LINE FRIENDS has been accelerating its strategy to expand its IP businesses by diversifying its IP portfolios targeting all ages and advancing its digital and retail business. With its diverse IP experiences, LINE FRIENDS is winning hearts of over 50 million Millennials and Generation Zs worldwide. IPX currently operates in 18 markets worldwide including Seoul, New York, LA, Tokyo, and Shanghai, and operates in 8 online sale platforms. For more information, please visit .
