Per Hlawatschek resigns from the Management Board of Bitcoin Group SE

20.05.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Per Hlawatschek resigns from the Management Board of Bitcoin Group SE Herford, 20 May 2025 – Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91 ) announces that Per Hlawatschek will leave the company's Management Board at his request on 20 May 2025. The Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr Hlawatschek for his many years of dedicated and successful service as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and member of the Management Board. Per Hlawatschek has played a decisive role in shaping the development of Bitcoin Group SE in recent years. He was instrumental in the technological design and strategic development of the cryptocurrency trading platform Bitcoin, operated by futurum bank AG. In addition, he was responsible for the technological evaluation of potential investments and partnerships for Bitcoin Group SE and its subsidiaries. „Per Hlawatschek has contributed significantly to the successful positioning of Bitcoin Group SE in the digital asset market through his innovative strength and expertise,“ says Alexander Müller, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bitcoin Group SE. „We thank him for his commitment and wish him all the best for his professional and personal future.“ Mr Hlawatschek's responsibilities will be assumed by the existing members of the Management Board.



About die Bitcoin Group SE: Bitcoin Group SE is a holding company focusing on innovative and disruptive business models and technologies from the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. Bitcoin Group SE holds 100% of the shares in futurum bank AG, which operates a trading platform for the digital currencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tron, Solana and Ripple under Bitcoin , and 50% of the shares in Sineus Financial Services GmbH, a financial services provider supervised by BaFin. Bitcoin Group SE is listed on the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange as well as on all other German stock exchanges and XETRA (stock exchange symbol: ADE, ISIN: DE000A1TNV91, GSIN: A1TNV9). For more information on Bitcoin Group SE, please visit bitcoingroup .



About Bitcoin: Bitcoin is a marketplace for crypto assets licensed in Germany and, with more than 1,000,000 registered users, is also one of Europe's largest crypto marketplaces. After more than 10 years of operation, Bitcoin has the reputation of being one of the most secure Bitcoin marketplaces in the world. Since users do not transfer euros to a trust account but pay conveniently from their bank account, the euros used for trading are even deposit-backed. The cryptocurrencies managed by Bitcoin are held 98% in secure cold wallets. Bitcoin is the first and so far only Bitcoin trading platform worldwide to have customer balances audited once a year by a publicly appointed German auditing firm (last year's audit as of January 14, 2025; the current audit has been completed and the audit certificate is currently being issued). The unique express trading allows trading to take place as quickly as on an exchange. In addition to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Tron (TRX), Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) can be traded against euros on Bitcoin.



