Impact Report 2024: ProCredit group continues to pursue responsible approach to growth

Impact Report package for last business year published today

Progress in net zero strategy: validation of short-term decarbonisation targets by Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) following the Group Climate Transition Plan

CO2 Calculator launched to support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) clients in measuring their carbon emissions and setting decarbonisation targets

Green Tier 2 bond with placement volume of EUR 125 million successfully issued in 2024 First Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategy implemented Frankfurt am Main, 20 May 2025 – Today, the ProCredit group unveils its 2024 Impact Report Package, highlighting its efforts and achievements in various impact areas in its regions of operation. The Impact Report focuses on economic, environmental and social priorities, such as job creation and investment, green energy and climate action, and diversity and inclusion. These priorities are based on the five UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which are most central to the ProCredit group in terms of its social impact (SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, SDG 5: Gender Equality) and its environmental impact (SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, SDG 13: Climate Action). The Impact Report Datasheet 2024 complements the Impact Report by providing more detailed data. Development in alignment with commitments This year's Impact Report reveals solid developments in alignment with commitments to near-term environmental and social targets made by the group: First, with respect to the main objective of reaching net zero by 2050, which the group plans to achieve by continuing to adopt current best practices in conjunction with the SBTi: The group committed to reducing its own emissions by 42% by 2030 and to engaging with the clients responsible for 28% of emissions from its financed portfolio by 2027. To this end, in 2024 the group developed and launched the CO2 Calculator, which supports MSME clients in measuring and managing their carbon emissions. The calculator is especially effective in helping clients from the agriculture and manufacturing sectors, who account for 28% of emissions in the group's portfolio, become more sustainable. The improvements made in these sectors also reduce the amount of Scope 3 emissions. In terms of the actions planned to reach Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions targets, the group increased the number of electric vehicles in its fleet by more than 8% and upped the share of electricity used from renewables by more than 10% in 2024. The group achieved an additional milestone with the publication of its first Group Climate Transition Plan, which presents the steps for building a climate-resilient portfolio and meeting net zero commitments. Second, the group has dedicated itself to pursuing continuous growth of its green lending portfolio to support decarbonisation efforts. To honour this commitment in 2024, the ProCredit group issued a green Tier 2 bond with a placement value of EUR 125 million, which exceeded the initially expected placement value of EUR 100 million due to strong investor demand. The green loan portfolio reached EUR 1,355 million by the end of 2024, which represents more than 10,000 green loans. Third, as part of its efforts to promote female empowerment and inclusivity, in 2024 the group launched its first Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Strategy. Among other measures, the group has committed to offer specialised products for women-owned and -led MSMEs in at least seven banks by 2030. In pursuit of fostering inclusive finance and equal opportunities, the group has also invested in internal training events, with more than 70% of its staff trained on DEI principles. These efforts led to 20% of the group's overall loan disbursements being allocated to female entrepreneurs in ProCredit's countries of operation throughout 2024. By supporting underserved MSMEs, the group forges long-standing relationships with them and sets the foundation for their economic growth. In markets grappling with high levels of economic informality, providing engagement and support in the formalisation of MSMEs plays a crucial role in stimulating their development and creating employment. This not only enhances job standards but also fosters expertise and contributes to the development of local labour markets. ProCredit pursues ambitious economic goals In 2024, the ProCredit group launched a business strategy with the aim of scaling its core business segments, MSMEs and retail clients, and expanding its position to become the leading impact bank in South Eastern and Eastern Europe. In light of the good progress in all key strategic areas and the strong growth dynamics in line with the group's scaling strategy, the Management Board confirmed the medium-term outlook of a return on equity (RoE) of around 13% -14% in the full year 2024 results presentation. Despite significant investments in staff, technology, marketing and branch expansion, which have temporarily led to a higher cost-income ratio of 70.8%, the group lately delivered a good financial performance for the first quarter of 2025 with a net result of EUR 25.2 million and an RoE of 9.5%. “As an impact-driven bank, we believe financial services must serve a greater purpose. Our impact strategy is a direct extension of that belief – anchored in responsible banking and a strong client partnership,” commented Hubert Spechtenhauser, CEO of ProCredit Holding. About the 2024 Impact Report Package The Impact Report Package 2024 covers all institutions of the ProCredit group and consists of the following documents: The Impact Report outlines the group's approach to sustainability, showcases its efforts, and assesses its impact performance during the past year. It also highlights ongoing initiatives and the outlook for the future. The structure revolves around the group's choice of the five SDGs that are most central to its impact strategy, while also demonstrating alignment with its key material topics. The Impact Report Datasheet 2024 complements the Impact Report by providing more detailed data. All figures for its regional segments, sources, notes on methodology, and reference dates can be found in the datasheet along with information aligned with the EU taxonomy, signatory frameworks like the UNEP Finance Initiative – Principles for Responsible Banking, SDG target indicators, and the GRI content index. ProCredit Holding reported in accordance with the GRI Standards for the period from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2024. In addition to this report, the ProCredit group has prepared an Integrated Annual Report in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS). Download the 2024 Impact Report package report here: Contact: Andrea Kaufmann, Group Communications, ProCredit Holding, Tel.: +49 69 95 14 37 138,

E-mail: ... About ProCredit Holding AG ProCredit Holding AG, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the development-oriented ProCredit group, which consists of commercial banks for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as private individuals, fostering economic, ecological and social development. In addition to its operational focus on South Eastern and Eastern Europe, the ProCredit group is also active in South America and Germany. The company's shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The main shareholders of ProCredit Holding AG include Zeitinger Invest GmbH, KfW, the Dutch DOEN Participaties BV, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and ProCredit Staff Invest GmbH & Co. KG. As the group's superordinated company according to the German Banking Act and as the parent financial holding company of the ProCredit financial holding group, ProCredit Holding AG is supervised on a consolidated level by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and the German Bundesbank. For additional information, visit: Forward-looking statements This press release contains statements relating to future business development and/or future financial performance and/or future actions and/or developments affecting ProCreditHolding (forward-looking statements). Such forward-looking statements are based on the Management of ProCredit Holding's current expectations and specific assumptions, which are partly beyond the control of ProCreditHolding. The forward-looking statements are therefore subject to a multitude of uncertainties. Should one or more of these uncertainties materialise, or should underlying expectations or assumptions prove inapplicable, then the actual conditions (both negative and positive) may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statement. Beyond mandatory legal requirements, ProCredit Holding does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them.

