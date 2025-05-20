Manateq Forum Launches Strategic Platform To Drive Industrial And Logistics Growth

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Manateq, the leading operator of industrial zones, logistics and warehousing parks in Qatar, successfully launched the inaugural edition of the Manateq Forum, a strategic annual platform designed to engage investors and decision-makers in shaping the future of the country's industrial and logistics sectors. The event took place at the Sheraton Grand Doha, under the theme“Strengthening Engagement with Investors.”

Manateq Forum featured keynote speeches, strategy presentations, a panel discussion, and an award ceremony honoring companies for excellence in QHSE standards.

Eng. Mohammed Al Emadi, CEO of Manateq, stated:“The launch of the Manateq Forum represents a strategic milestone in our mission to build a robust, investor-focused ecosystem that supports Qatar's economic growth. Through transparent engagement and open dialogue, we are co-creating solutions that make our industrial zones and logistics parks more dynamic, resilient, and competitive.”

As part of its ongoing digital transformation strategy, Manateq also unveiled its newly revamped website, designed to offer a more user-friendly and efficient experience for investors and stakeholders. In addition, Manateq is currently working on upgrading its mobile application and the“Partners Portal” - a dedicated digital platform that allows investors to submit and track their applications, manage service requests, monitor payment status, and access a wide range of e-services seamlessly at any time. These initiatives reflect

Manateq's commitment to streamlining investor journeys and enhancing access to its services through advanced, integrated digital solutions.



The forum concluded with the recognition of 30 companies for their exceptional commitment to QHSE excellence, reinforcing Manateq's values of responsible business and institutional excellence.

The company emphasized its intention to continue positioning the Manateq Forumas a key platform for dialogue, collaboration, and strengthening partnerships between the public and private sectors.