403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
French spies defy Durov’s censorship clam
(MENAFN) France’s foreign intelligence agency has refuted claims made by Telegram founder Pavel Durov that it pressured him to censor political content on the platform. Durov had previously stated that a Western European government, which he suggested was France, requested that he block conservative Romanian content ahead of Romania’s presidential runoff. After Paris denied involvement, Durov specifically named Nicolas Lerner, head of France's Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE), as the official who allegedly made the request.
In a statement issued on Monday, the DGSE clarified that while it had been in contact with Durov on several occasions, its focus had been on reminding him of his responsibilities to prevent terrorist and child exploitation content. The agency denied any allegations of political interference.
The conflict stems from a period of political tension as Romania held its rerun of the presidential election. On Sunday, pro-EU candidate Nicusor Dan narrowly defeated Euroskeptic George Simion in the runoff. A previous election was annulled after the first round saw unexpected support for right-wing independent Calin Georgescu. Romania’s Constitutional Court invalidated that vote, citing alleged Russian interference, a claim Moscow denied.
Meanwhile, Romania’s Foreign Ministry also accused Russia of attempting to influence the recent runoff, although no evidence has been provided.
In a statement issued on Monday, the DGSE clarified that while it had been in contact with Durov on several occasions, its focus had been on reminding him of his responsibilities to prevent terrorist and child exploitation content. The agency denied any allegations of political interference.
The conflict stems from a period of political tension as Romania held its rerun of the presidential election. On Sunday, pro-EU candidate Nicusor Dan narrowly defeated Euroskeptic George Simion in the runoff. A previous election was annulled after the first round saw unexpected support for right-wing independent Calin Georgescu. Romania’s Constitutional Court invalidated that vote, citing alleged Russian interference, a claim Moscow denied.
Meanwhile, Romania’s Foreign Ministry also accused Russia of attempting to influence the recent runoff, although no evidence has been provided.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment