Algeria Condemns France for Violating Diplomatic Visa Deal
(MENAFN) Algeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued strong criticism toward France on Monday, accusing it of a “flagrant breach” of a 2013 bilateral accord that exempted holders of diplomatic passports from visa obligations.
The ministry cautioned that Algeria would implement a reciprocal reaction if France failed to honor the existing arrangement.
This denunciation came in response to reports over the weekend from conservative French media outlets, which, citing anonymous sources, claimed that France had reinstated visa requirements for Algerian diplomats.
These developments sparked alarm in Algeria, as they directly challenged the long-standing travel exemption agreed upon between the two nations.
In an official statement, the Algerian ministry voiced “great astonishment” over what it labeled as recent changes in the French government’s stance and communication regarding visa matters.
It particularly underscored concerns over the treatment of individuals with diplomatic and service passports, whose exemption has been the subject of bilateral consensus since 2013.
Algeria further remarked that “French discourse on this matter appears to be taking a strange and suspicious turn,” noting that orchestrated leaks to specific media outlets seemed to originate from the French Interior Ministry and the National Police Directorate.
Such conduct, Algeria argued, suggests deliberate efforts to manipulate public perception and sidestep formal diplomatic channels.
The ministry emphasized that French authorities appear to be conveying policy changes through unofficial avenues, describing this as a serious breach of accepted diplomatic protocols and a direct violation of the 2013 agreement governing visa exemptions.
The lack of transparency and adherence to established norms was central to Algeria’s reproach.
In light of the situation, the ministry affirmed that Algeria “will respond by strictly and precisely applying the principle of reciprocity,” adjusting its actions based on the severity of France’s deviation from its obligations.
It also highlighted that, as per Article 8 of the agreement, France had failed to deliver any formal notification through diplomatic routes — the only process recognized under international law.
By stressing the absence of official communication and denouncing the French approach as irregular and unilateral, Algeria signaled a firm intent to uphold its diplomatic rights and preserve the mutual respect underpinning international agreements.
