Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indian Army Demonstrates How Air Defence Protected Golden Temple & Punjab


2025-05-20 02:18:32
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian Army showcased a demonstration of its Air Defence systems, including the AKASH missile system, highlighting how they protected the Golden Temple in Amritsar and other Punjab cities from Pakistani missile and drone attacks. This display reaffirms India's strong defence capabilities amid ongoing border tensions.

