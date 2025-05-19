DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Serviceaide Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised
NEWTOWN, Pa., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edelson Lechtzin LLP law firm is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at Serviceaide ("Serviceaide"). Serviceaide learned of suspicious activity on its network on or about November 15, 2024. To join this case, go HERE .
About Serviceaide
Serviceaide provides IT support services to Catholic Health, helping manage its technology needs and operations.
What happened?
On or around November 15, 2024, Serviceaide discovered that certain information within its Catholic Health Elasticsearch database had been accidentally exposed and made publicly available. This incident impacted over 483,000 patients from Catholic Health. An investigation was launched immediately, which revealed that some patient information had been publicly accessible between September 19, 2024, and November 5, 2024.
What type of information was stolen?
The personal information in the compromised files may have included:
-
Names
Social Security Numbers
Dates of Birth
Medical Record Numbers
Patient Account Numbers
Medical/Health Information
Health Insurance Information
Prescription/Treatment Information
Clinical Information
Provider Names
Provider Locations
Email/Username and Passwords
How can I protect my personal data?
If you receive a data breach notification concerning Serviceaide, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Serviceaide data breach.
For more information, please contact:
Marc H. Edelson, Esq.
EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP
411 S. State Street, Suite N-300
Newtown, PA 18940
Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2
Email: [email protected]
Web:
About Edelson Lechtzin LLP
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.
