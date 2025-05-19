Swiss Centre Records Almost 300 Victims Of Human Trafficking
-
Français
fr
Près de 300 victimes de la traite humaine en Suisse
Original
Read more: Près de 300 victimes de la traite humaine en Suiss
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The FIZ annual report, published on Monday, showed that the number of trafficking victims supported by organisation fell by around 13% in 2024 compared with the previous year (230).
Exploitation linked to the sex trade plays an important role in trafficking. Of the 208 victims treated, FIZ identified 159 as victims of human trafficking for sexual exploitation.
+ A series on nannies and human trafficking in Switzerland
Another 45 were exploited to work in other jobs. Four were victims of other forms of trafficking, such as forced marriages, illegal activities, begging or organ removals, according to FIZ.Demand for secure accommodation
Most of the people newly admitted to the centre's protection programme for victims of human trafficking in 2024 were from Hungary (20 people), Romania (10) and Colombia (9).More More Swiss court jails Nigerian woman for sex trafficking using voodoo threats
This content was published on Jun 26, 2023 A court has jailed a Nigerian woman for trafficking Nigerian women and enslaving them as sex workers using“juju” magic threats.Read more: Swiss court jails Nigerian woman for sex trafficking using voodoo threat
However, demand for refuge for victims has risen sharply. The centre housed 51 people in safe accommodation. They spent a total of 5,677 nights there, 19% more than the previous year. To cope with the increased need, a new sheltered flat was opened in 2024, the eighth in total.
Translated from French by DeepL/sb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment