MP Ashok Kumar Mittal To Join All-Party Delegation To Reinforce India's Zero-Tolerance Stand On Terrorism
|
Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Hon'ble Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha
In a demonstration of national unity and bipartisan resolve, the Government has constituted a high-level all-party delegation comprising Members of Parliament from across the political spectrum. Among those selected is Shri Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, who will be joining the delegation visiting Russia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, and Latvia.
This follows Dr. Mittal's proactive leadership at the university level, where LPU became the first private Indian university to sever educational ties with institutions in Turkey and Azerbaijan, a principled move aligned with India's national interest.
“I am honoured to represent India on this critical mission,” said Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal .“This delegation is a reflection of India's united democratic voice against terrorism. We aim to build global solidarity for a safer, just, and more peaceful world.”
Additionally, reflecting on the history of such bipartisan efforts, Former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji was also actively involved in all-party delegations during his early political career, including in 1960 when he represented the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (then known as Jan Sangh). His participation demonstrated the long-standing tradition of Indian leaders coming together across party lines to uphold national unity and sovereignty.
During the multi-nation tour, the delegation will firmly communicate India's strong stance against cross-border terrorism, emphasizing the country's commitment to protecting its sovereignty and promoting global peace and security.
