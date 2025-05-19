403
List Of Official Holidays In Qatar Approved
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani has approved the Cabinet's decision on official holidays for Qatar.
As per the decision published on the Official Gazette, the official holidays for ministries, other government agencies, public bodies and institutions will be as follows:
For Eid al-Fitr, the holiday will be from the 28th day of Ramadan to the end of the 4th day of Shawwal.
For Eid al-Adha, the official holidays will be from the 9th day of Dhu al-Hijjah to the end of the 13th day of Dhu al-Hijjah.
The third national holiday for the country will the Qatar National Day which falls on December 18.
Sports Day will be the second Tuesday of February of every year.
If there is a single working day in between two official holidays, then it would also be included in the holidays the notification said. If the weekend falls between any of these celebrations, then it will also be included in the official holiday, the announcement added.
