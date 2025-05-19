Century Communities Announces Katy Reserve Groundbreaking In The West Houston Metro
In addition to versatile single-family homes and desirable amenities-like a recreation center, pool, pavilion, playground and walking trails-the community boasts a convenient location just minutes from I-10 and Highway 99. The community is also zoned for the highly rated Katy Independent School District.
"We're excited to bring Katy Reserve to life as part of our continued growth in the west Houston metro," said Russell Edwards, Houston Division President. "With thoughtfully designed floor plans, an accessible price point, and exceptional amenities right in the neighborhood, Katy Reserve offers something for a wide range of buyers."
MORE ABOUT KATY RESERVE
Coming soon from the high $200s
Featuring two single-family home collections, Katy Reserve showcases multiple floor plans ranging from 1,508 to 3,075 square feet.
Highlights include:
-
Up to 5 bedrooms, up to 3.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages
Open-concept layouts with spacious great rooms
Modern kitchens with quartz countertops and center islands
Private primary suites with walk-in closets
Smart home features
Move-in packages
Community Location
Stockdick School Road & Katy Hockley Road
Katy, TX 77493
713.222.7000
DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the Houston metro area.
How it works:
-
Shop homes at CenturyCommunities
Click "Buy Now" on any available home
Fill out a quick Buy Online form
Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and one of the highest-ranked homebuilders on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025-consecutively awarded for a third year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .
SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment