Century Communities Announces Katy Reserve Groundbreaking In The West Houston Metro

In addition to versatile single-family homes and desirable amenities-like a recreation center, pool, pavilion, playground and walking trails-the community boasts a convenient location just minutes from I-10 and Highway 99. The community is also zoned for the highly rated Katy Independent School District.

"We're excited to bring Katy Reserve to life as part of our continued growth in the west Houston metro," said Russell Edwards, Houston Division President. "With thoughtfully designed floor plans, an accessible price point, and exceptional amenities right in the neighborhood, Katy Reserve offers something for a wide range of buyers."

MORE ABOUT KATY RESERVE

Coming soon from the high $200s

Featuring two single-family home collections, Katy Reserve showcases multiple floor plans ranging from 1,508 to 3,075 square feet.

Highlights include:





Up to 5 bedrooms, up to 3.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

Open-concept layouts with spacious great rooms

Modern kitchens with quartz countertops and center islands

Private primary suites with walk-in closets

Smart home features Move-in packages

Community Location

Stockdick School Road & Katy Hockley Road

Katy, TX 77493

713.222.7000

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in the Houston metro area.

How it works:



Shop homes at CenturyCommunities

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and one of the highest-ranked homebuilders on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2025-consecutively awarded for a third year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

