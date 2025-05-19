Applied Underwriters Invitational Sets New Records As Golfdom's Giant Tourney Nets Record-Breaking $14M For Charities

Champions, supported by Luke Donald and Michael Kim, and a host of top Sports Celebrities, gather at Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run for Finals of the 12,000 participant, 85 Tournament National Invitational

OMAHA, Neb., May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Underwriters President Jamie Sahara today announced new record-setting results of the Applied Underwriters Invitational Tournament for 2025 including a record-breaking $14 million for beneficiary charities, up from $11 million last year; a record 12,000 golfers participating, up from 11,000 last year; 2,000 volunteers, up from 1,200 last year; and a total of 85 local tournaments, up from 76 last year. This year, more than 75 charities will benefit from the proceeds-up from 65 last year. Applied Underwriters reached a new high total of $300 million cumulatively raised in net proceeds for the charities, through the national event, which is now in its 37th year.

The 3-day, 72-hole finals took place between May 14th and 18th at two of America's top 100 public courses, Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run in Kohler WI, designed by legendary architect Pete Dye and known for their dramatic coastal views along Lake Michigan and their highly challenging links-style terrain. Whistling Straits has hosted six majors, as well as the Ryder Cup. First place went to Kevin Brogan, Bob Hartman, Ben Hartman, and Hayden Poole for the Tennessee Kidney Foundation coming in at 38 under.

Participating celebrities lending their support to what is a growing national event include a large number of professional athletes, entertainers, and musicians, among whom are NFL greats like Justin Reid, Kevin Lockett, Charles Haley, Warren Moon, Deron Cherry, and Andre Ware; NBA legends Kenny Thomas and Alex English; Major League Baseball stars Dave Stewart, Sergio Romo, and Barry Bonds; and entertainers Anthony Anderson, George Lopez, Cedric the Entertainer, and award-winning musician Vince Gill.

From the top ranks of the golf world, iconic champion Nancy Lopez joined Messrs. Luke Donald and Michael Kim in lending prestige and perspective to the invitational. Mr. Donald, former world number one and captain of the European Ryder Cup team (2023 and 2025), who has competed several times at Whistling Straits observed: "Whistling Straits is an exceptionally spectacular course, but it poses a real challenge for amateur golfers. The rough areas and tricky pot bunkers leave little margin for error. You need to bring your best game-and never forget to pause between shots and take in the breathtaking views. It's truly one of the world's greatest golf experiences."

Support for the growing tournament found many leaders driving the effort together with Applied Underwriters, according to Applied President, Jamie Sahara: "We are seeing so much enthusiasm on the local and national levels from sponsors, brokers, and friends who volunteer that we believe 2026 will see an additional increase in benefits to the charities; that is our goal. We applaud our distinguished and generous national partners Cobra PUMA Golf, Bridgestone Golf, Bass Pro Shops, Destination Kohler and its golf brands, Whistling Straits, The Experience St Andrews, and Under Armour Eyewear; and we thank our Marketing partners All American Classics, Brush Creek Luxury Ranch Collection, Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, Global Golf Post, Inspirato, SportsBox AI, and Style Driver. Together, we have made it another banner year. Thank you."

Looking ahead, Mr. Sahara has advised and encouraged current and prospective players in the Applied Underwriters Invitational 2026 that the new season is already live: "We have tournament events beginning in late May, and Applied Underwriters has already committed our resources for the year ahead for more competitions and more monies for charity. The 2026 Invitational is on, so sign up now."

The Applied Underwriters InvitationalTM, the #1 Charity Event in GolfTM, supports charitable partners in holding up communities and championing those in need. Each year, over 12,000 golfers play in approximately 85 tournaments benefitting more than 75 national and local charities across the US. Since its inception, the Invitational has conducted more than 4,500 tournaments, raising over $300 million in net proceeds for its benefiting charities.

Applied Underwriters® is a global risk services firm that helps businesses and people manage uncertainty through its business services, insurance and reinsurance solutions. As a company, Applied Underwriters has been distinguished by its innovative approaches to client care and by its strong financial strength. Applied Underwriters operates widely throughout the US, UK, EU and Middle East. Its operational headquarters is located in Omaha, Nebraska.

